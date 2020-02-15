Osteopathic and nursing students offered CPR training to all comers last week on Auburn University’s Cater Lawn.
Practice dummies were laid on green tarps Feb. 7 to allow Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and AU’s nursing school to teach participants how to properly perform chest compressions.
The training was meant to show students passing by on the Thach concourse to learn how to perform CPR; specifically, they were demonstrating the “Texas two-step” CPR method as part of a larger national campaign.
Jessica Adams, a volunteer for the event, said the first step when approaching someone who may need CPR is to make sure that the area is safe.
Secondly, see if the person is conscious or aware.
“Pound on their chest, shake them, don’t be afraid to really be loud and make sure they’re not alert at all, they’re unconscious,” Adams said. “To check for breathing, you don’t need to feel for a pulse … you can lean down, listen, you can watch for the chest to rise. If they’re not breathing at all, then you’re going to want to immediately call 911.”
If there’s no one else to call 911, put the phone on speaker, she said.
It is important to begin compressions as soon as possible, Adams said.
“Put your hand even with the nipple line on the sternum,” she said. “You’re going to put the base of your hand, lock your fingers out, straighten your arms, lock your elbows, put your body weight over them, so you’re directly on top of them, and you’re going to do about 120 beats a minute to the tune of ‘Staying Alive.’
“So, pretty quick, you’re keeping their blood flowing through their body, you’re keeping blood going to their brain ... you can only live for about three to five minutes without that,” Adams said.
Focus on compressions
The training focused on compressions, rather than breathing.
“Research has shown that circulation’s actually more important than the breathing,” said nurse practitioner Mehgan Lazenby. “When you first learn CPR and you’re certified, you do breaths and chest compressions. But with two-step you’re activating emergency response, so you’re asking someone or you’re self calling 911 and you’re just doing compressions.”
Lazenby said that often in adults, their medical issues will result more often from cardiac problems, so performing breathing is unnecessary.
“I think it’s important that people know how to do CPR because cardiac disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States,” said Grace Marenka, a nursing student who volunteered for the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.