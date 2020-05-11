Our new normal: families and children figuring it out

On April 25, CNN partnered with Sesame Street to present “The ABC’s of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents.”
The 90-minute special featured the Sesame Street characters talking with CNN anchors about the pandemic and medical correspondents answering questions about the virus itself.
In times like these, programs like these play an integral part in helping children understand what’s going on. However, it’s ultimately up to parents to sit down with their children, experts say.
“This is new for all of us, so not really knowing how to explain is to be expected.” Zaneta Heard, a guidance counselor at Jeter Primary School, said. “You, as the parent, have to filter through all the news that you are getting but be factual, not just assuming, and communicate it on their level.”
Taking noticeHeard is watching how changes caused by the pandemic have affected both students and teachers since the state announced schools would be closed for the rest of the school year in March.
For the primary level students, she created a student check-in form to see how they’re adjusting.
“The responses that I’ve gotten back so far are excited, happy, stressed,” she explained. “A lot of kids are excited to spend more time outside or with their family.”
Utilizing the Second Step socio-emotional learning program, Heard has created a weekly newsletter with resources parents can use to stay engaged, informed and help them explain the situation at hand to their children. Parents can also reach out to Heard to help.
Teachers have also been forced to adjust to the new normal, integrating their lesson plans into a distance learning format and not seeing their students every day. Some teachers have worried to Heard about how their students would adjust to lessons online and not being able to say goodbye.
“Parents, of course, we’re worried about the same thing,” Heard said. “‘How are we going to navigate this new normal and stay safe at the same time?’”
Tipi Miller, Keep Opelika Beautiful executive director, and her family has managed to adjust by developing and sticking to a daily routine. Her children, Branch (first grade), Annie (fourth grade) and Colt (sixth grade) begin their schoolwork at 8:30 each morning, while Miller takes care of her work for KOB.
Working separately, each child feels differently about having to go to school online.
“Doing my schoolwork online means I don’t have as much work to do every day, but I don’t get to see anyone,” Colt said. “The teachers still expect me to get my work done, but I can do it at my own pace.”
Annie said that she enjoyed doing schoolwork online, but it’s “gotten a little boring” now.
Branch continues to enjoy distance learning since it doesn’t take as long as going to school.
“After an hour of work, we go outside. Last week the kids built a bike trail through the woods,” Miller she said. “We have gone through several boxes of sidewalk chalk and played a lot of basketball during this time.”
Missing routinesEach child has been handling their new normal the best way they can. Colt and his baseball teammates have missed out on spring baseball practice and Annie had been excited to finish her fourth-grade year with her classmates. Branch, like many, misses being able to visit places like O Town Ice Cream and Target.
For Branch’s birthday, his friends did a drive-by birthday party for him.
“They drove up to our driveway and yelled ‘Happy Birthday’ to me,” he said. “Most of them had posters and blew the horn. My friends couldn’t stay and play but it was still fun to see them.”
Miller said that she and her husband, Wes, have been open with their children about what’s going on, making sure that their family’s beliefs and opinions remain at the “foremost information” that’s taken away.
“A lot of times Wes or I will read articles out loud or discuss things we read or heard throughout the day,” she said. “The kids pick up on these conversations and ask their own questions. We try to be truthful but these days we aren’t able to answer a lot of questions our kids have.”
Heard explains that many parents are doing their best to explain what’s going on in a way that their children can understand. She also notes that parents who work in a medical field may be more likely to give their children more knowledge and fact-based explanations.
“I think that this could very well be a bonding factor for certain families,” she said. “I think there’s been a shift in all family dynamics at this time, it just depends on the perspective of the parent.”
For Raven Harvis’ family, adjusting to the normal has given them a chance to figure out what’s important to them.
“We realized that we have to operate on a schedule to ensure that the kids, as well as parents, are balancing their obligations each day,” she said.
Harvis’ husband, Antoine, is a former teacher, which has come in handy with helping their two children, AJ (sixth grade) and Genesis (second grade), as they work on lessons at home.
In the meantime, Raven focuses on “life skills and family bonding.”
Making progressLike the Miller children, AJ and Genesis are making progress with their schoolwork being online, but there have been some challenges.
“I miss Mrs. Janney and my friends,” Genesis said. “I really miss P.E. a lot.”
As for the ease of understanding lessons, AJ says it depends on the assignment. “Some would be easier with a teacher’s interaction. If that is the case, I’d rather do it in school.”
Heard acknowledges that it isn’t the same as being in the classroom. When students return to school in the fall, she said that schools will also have to acknowledge how the pandemic has affected them.
So what can families do in the meantime?
“Keep things as somewhat normal as possible,” Heard said. “Really taking care of yourself and being calm when you have these conversations with your kid.”
