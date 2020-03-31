Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 77 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA COOSA DALLAS ELMORE LOWNDES MONTGOMERY IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA CHAMBERS CLAY LEE MACON RANDOLPH RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA BARBOUR BULLOCK PIKE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, ASHLAND, AUBURN, EUFAULA, FORT DEPOSIT, LANETT, LINEVILLE, LOWNDESBORO, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA, TROY, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.