A sea of cars flashing their lights can be seen atop of East Alabama Medical Center’s parking deck twice a day as the community says thank you to the hospital’s staff.
Park & Pray, a movement ignited by social media, has drawn numerous community members to the hospital twice a day to pray for hospital staff and patients during shift changes.
“It’s the most humbling experience you could ever imagine,” Tara Albright, Park & Pray participant, said. “Just to see the outpouring of love from the community to these healthcare workers and patients.”
Albright’s friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, came up with the idea about a week ago to pray for EAMC staff and patients during shift changes at the hospital.
“She said that God gave her the idea and she just spoke the words and the hearts of the community exploded,” Albright said.
Once Albright heard the idea and what was taking place, she took to social media posting information in an attempt to get even more people to the parking deck to attend.
“I just tried to the put the word out as much as I could and just gather a whole bunch of people together and it’s just snowballed from there,” she said.
This past Friday and Sunday were packed with people praying over the hospital, Albright said.
“It’s just been an awesome thing,” Albright said. “It’s great to see how Lee County comes together.
The reaction
The community’s action hasn’t gone unnoticed by hospital staff. Albright said she has gotten numerous comments from those inside on social media.
“They’re blown away,” she said. “They’re having a hard time and they’re just right there on the front lines and it’s hard.”
Audra Caldwell McClure, an aunt of an EAMC nurse, thanked Albright on social media for her efforts in getting the community out to show support for those in the hospital
“My niece works at EAMC and was brought to tears as she walked out to her car to head home,” McClure wrote. “It meant so much to her that so many were praying for them.”
EAMC is also grateful for the community’s support and prayers every day, twice a day.
“This incredible outpouring of love and support is so appreciated by the employees, medical staff and leadership of EAMC,” the hospital said in a statement. “Thank you for your continued support of EAMC during this challenging time.”
Prayer
Those who attend park and pray will park in the top level of the parking deck at EAMC at both 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The prayers from those in attendance aren’t just for the healthcare workers; they also are for all the patients inside the hospital alone.
“To know that they are alone in the hospital room is just heartbreaking,” Albright said. “I just think it’s so important to lift them up too because just to let them know that people are out there praying for them.”
The group prays for peace, strength and protection over those in the hospital in their families for a half hour.
Then, at 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., the group will put their flashers on and will leave them on as they leave the parking deck.
“This will be for all the hospital employees and patients to know they are being prayed for,” Albright said.
