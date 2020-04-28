Alabama churches will have to keep their chapels closed through mid-May, according to the new order issued Tuesday by Gov. Kay Ivey.
Pastors at a couple of Lee County’s bigger congregations said they will abide by Ivey’s wishes and wait for the COVID-19 situation to improve.
Cory Smith, pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, said his church will continue to follow the state’s guidance.
“We want to do no harm to people during this unusual time of global pandemic. Currently the best way to do no harm is to follow the wisdom of our healthcare community and leaders,” Smith told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika won’t be reopening until pastor Clifford Jones is absolutely confident the health risk to his congregants is much lower.
“That’s going to have to be a decision by the spiritual leaders of the congregation. Greater Peace will not come back together in a formal meeting, congregational wise, unless I feel certain that the people are safe,” Jones said.
Smith said Auburn United Methodist would continue to do what it can for its members, including electronic contact, while it waits for the all-clear.
“We currently have a task force helping us think through ways we can worship in person once our healthcare community and local officials feel that it safe to do so. Until then, we will continue to remain closely connected through Zoom meetings, our website, social media and phone calls,” Smith said. “We’re doing all the good we can as we love God and our neighbors in this difficult time.”
Jones said his flock was following the same path, doing as much it can short of gathering back together.
“We have been providing livestreamed services to our congregation. Certainly, that has been well-received, overall, by the membership so we will continue to carry out those particular types of services. We’ve also been doing Bible study online on Wednesdays,” he said.
Jones and Smith said they miss the fellowship with their congregations.
“I have a responsibility to protect the flock that God has placed me over. While I miss the congregation and my people, I just don’t think it wise to make a decision without all the facts pertaining to it,” Jones said.
