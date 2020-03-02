Auburn City Council will vote on a pay increase for Mayor Ron Anders and council members Tuesday.
Tommy Dawson, Ward 8, proposed an increase to the mayor’s salary at the Feb. 4 council meeting. Beth Witten, Ward 4, and Connie Fitch Taylor, Ward 1, have also suggested raising the council members’ salaries.
The two raises are separate resolutions for the council will vote on, and neither would take effect until November 2022, after the next election.
The mayor's office has a lot of responsibilities that members of the council do not, and the $16,000 salary is not indicative of the amount of work Ron Anders does, Dawson said.
“I just feel like the amount of work that’s put on that position should earn a higher rate,” he said at the Feb. 4 meeting.
Dawson proposed a salary of approximately $40,000 or $45,000.
This amount, he said, would put the city of Auburn at comparable rates to other cities, while slightly elevating Auburn.
The measure proposed for Tuesday's vote specifies the mayor will receive $3,750 a month, which is $45,000 annually.
Neither the Mayor’s salary, nor the council members’, has been increased since the late '90s, said City Manager Jim Buston.
The council agreed, by the majority, on Feb. 4 to ask the staff to draft a resolution to raise the Mayor’s salary.
A public hearing is recommended, though not required. Brett Smith, Ward 3, said on Feb. 4 that he recommended the council hold a hearing.
The council then discussed raising the council members’ salaries, as well.
Dawson said that he was only proposing raising the mayor’s salary since the mayor does more than the council members. Taylor was strongly in favor of raising the council-members’ salaries, however.
“I believe that we’ve increased our population, we’ve increased the number of constituents that we answer to,” Witten said, who was in favor of the raise. “I think there is a logical expectation that we are to be at certain things, whether we choose to be at them or not.”
She recommended raising the council members’ salary to $14,400 a year.
The council will vote Tuesday on raising the amount the council receives to $1,200 a month, which rounds to $14,400 a year.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at 141 N. Ross St. See the agenda and board materials at www.auburnalabama.org/agenda.
