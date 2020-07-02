Opelika native Oscar Penn is the latest addition to the city’s council race in August.
Penn is running for the city’s Ward 2 council seat, since current representative Tiffany Gibson-Pitts is running for mayor.
While acknowledging that he has never been a public official, Penn insists his decades’ worth of experience in bringing community issues to the city’s attention — and getting results — qualifies him to run.
“I’ve been part of this community since the first Black representative officials were elected,” he said, referring to George Bandy and Clarence Harris. “I was out knocking on doors for Bandy and Clarence Harris. Through that process, I began to learn how the city [governing] process works.”
Penn’s main goal is to see Ward 2 catch up with the city in terms of prosperity. Opelika has seen a great deal of economic and residential development in previous years, but Penn feels Ward 2 still lags behind.
Abandoned buildings and homes are a persistent issue for residents who want better and affordable housing options. Penn said he led the petition drive leading up to the creation of the Jeter-Carver plan.
Through the assistance of organizations like MEND from East Alabama Medical Center, a handful of new homes have built in the area. However, more and better housing and interest in development remain acute needs, he said.
“We’ve worked with the city council to get things done quietly,” Penn said. “We’re here to build self-esteem, to bring it back into the community.”
Another focus for Penn is to appeal to the younger generation of residents to take interest in their community.
He’s worked with the city crime commission, started two years ago by Mayor Gary Fuller to combat crime in the city, as well as with state Rep. Jeremy Gray with the Curtis House nonprofit entity.
Penn explained that he encourages young adults to pursue public office because it wasn’t open to him as a young man.
“A lot of the young people don’t have a clue of what’s been accomplished before them,” he said. “Because they have little influence, they can’t properly advocate for their needs. Jeremy Gray and others are a prime example of what young people can do if given a chance.”
Penn lost against Gibson- Pitts in the Ward 2 race in 2016, but he has continued to work diligently for his ward — and all of Opelika.
“There are so many things that we deserve. We deserve the preservation of our history,” he said. “Oscar Penn isn’t up there fighting for Oscar Penn. I’m up there fighting for everyone who doesn’t have a voice.”
