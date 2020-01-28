A community activist continued his campaign Tuesday to bring attention to the use of black masks in a December student assembly at Opelika Middle School.
Oscar Penn reiterated for the Opelika City Schools board his concerns about the assembly, which was a reward to students with good behavior for the fall semester. One student skit featured a group of girls who started to perform and was interrupted by a group of boys in black masks — the boys and girls were copying a scene from “The Purge,” a popular film series.
Penn told chairwoman Patsy Boyd Parker and the rest of the board that he didn’t think any students or school staff intended any racial overtones or statements; however, he did tell the board he was disappointed.
“You can’t tell me that one educator didn’t see that … not knowing is inexcusable,” Penn said.
He repeated his previous request for a school assembly to be held to allow him and his Concerned Citizens of Opelika group to come into the school and talk about the fraught history of blackface in the United States and the importance of everyone getting along.
Parker thanked Penn for coming to the board with his concerns, but no action was taken.
“We value your opinion and the opinion of the citizens of Opelika,” Parker told Penn, a lifelong friend, and promised him that she would let him know if the school board takes any action.
Penn said after the meeting that he and Concerned Citizens of Opelika would look into taking the matter to Alabama’s board of education in Montgomery.
The school district issued no further comments.
Penn brought up the matter with Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors this month, and Neighbors issued a statement that read, in part: “After talking with the students involved, we do not believe that the masks were worn to upset or offend anyone. In their opinion, it was part of ‘The Purge’ costume.”
The superintendent’s statement went on to assure the public that teachers and administrators were not dismissing the concerns expressed by Penn, and that administrators and teachers “sensitive to anyone that felt uncomfortable with the students wearing the masks. At this point, we will be evaluating our policies regarding voluntary student performances to ensure that all content is appropriate and approved prior to the event.”
