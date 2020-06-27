Phenix City Assistant Police Chief Gail Green- Gilliam died Wednesday after contracting COVID- 19. She was 56.
“The Phenix City Police Department wishes to extend our appreciate and heartfelt thanks to the many who have called and expressed their condolences on the loss of our beloved Chief Gail Green-Gilliam,” said Phenix City police Chief Raymond Smith in a Thursday news release.
Green-Gilliam began serving Phenix City in 1987 after she graduated from the Montgomery Police Academy. She took on the role of sergeant in 1991 and lieutenant in 2007. In 2014 Green-Gillian was promoted to captain, and in 2015 rose to her last role as assistant chief of police.
“In addition to Chief Green-Gilliam’s professional career, she cared for her community by serving as a foster parent for special-needs children and adults,” Smith said. “Chief Green-Gilliam was married to Eddie Gilliam and raised two adult children, Amanda and Charlie.”
Green-Gilliam served the Phenix City community as a juvenile investigator and D.A.R.E. instructor for fifth-grade students as well.
“Gail was my partner and personal friend for more than 30 years and has been my closest adviser and supporter throughout my career,” Smith said. “She will be dearly missed by me personally, and this department and community.”
