An unidentified person remains in intensive care after their vehicle crashed into a Phenix City School District school bus Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 165 and Misty Forrest Drive, Phenix City police said in a Monday morning news release.
A 2012 Ford Focus was traveling south on Highway 165 when the school bus pulled onto the highway from Misty Forrest Drive. The vehicles collided in the intersection and sustained major damage, said police.
The driver of the Ford Focus was extricated from the vehicle and was life-flighted to Piedmont Regional Hospital. The driver, whose identity has not been released, remains in the ICU, police said.
The passenger of the Ford Focus was treated and released. No injuries were reported on the school bus; however, all were transported and checked by the ER staff as a precaution, said police.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.