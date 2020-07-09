Auburn city officials announced Thursday that a plastics manufacturer will create 120 new jobs in Auburn Technology Park North.
Revere Plastics Systems, which produces plastic injection molded parts and assemblies, is establishing its first plant in the Southeast and seventh site overall in North America. The Auburn site will target the automotive, outdoor power equipment, medical, HVAC and other end-markets, according to a city press release.
“We are pleased to welcome Revere Plastics Systems into Auburn’s industrial family,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders stated in the release. “Their timing couldn’t be better for our community as this technology-based, value-added company prepares to provide jobs locally.”
Revere is headquartered in Novi, Michigan, and has more than 50 years of experience in plastics and manufacturing.
"Revere is thrilled with the location and growth opportunity that our Auburn facility offers,” said Glen Fish, CEO of Revere. “The active transfer of new business in our first weeks of operation is already encouraging, and we are proud of the exceptional team in place that significantly advances Revere’s expansion plan.”
Revere will take over the site that formerly operated under the names Weidmann and Techniplas in the tech park. The facility has been used since 2004 as an injection molding operation.
For more information, visit rpsystems.com or contact the City of Auburn Economic Development Office at (334) 501-7270.
