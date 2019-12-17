A former bookkeeper for an Auburn medical practice faces theft and forgery charges.

Brandy Sims Miles, 43, of Eclectic, was arrested Monday and is charged five counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of second-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property, illegal possession credit/debit card and seven counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, Auburn police announced in a Tuesday afternoon news release.  

Sims formerly handled billing for the Auburn Pain Specialists medical practice on North Dean Road in Auburn. Dr. Eric Robinson, who runs the practice, declined to comment on the charges when contacted Tuesday by the Opelika-Auburn News. 

Bond was set at $44,500 for Sims, who is currently listed as an advertising sales representative for the Alexander City Outlook newspaper.

