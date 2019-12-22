With Christmas Day quickly coming up Wednesday, many families are bracing for the inevitable holiday highway traffic.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones advised drivers to give themselves enough time to reach their destination.
It’s also important that vehicles be serviced — tune ups, oil changes, tire rotations and the like — and able to handle the distance of the drive.
Checking weather conditions ahead of time is another good idea, according to Jones.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will increase the number of state troopers on patrol to “prevent traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities,” stated ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a news release.
Speeding, not wearing a seat belt, driving under the influence and tailgating vehicles ahead are all common road behaviors that Taylor said could have deadly consequences.
The Opelika Police Department recommends that travelers make sure their homes are secure while they’re gone, by locking doors and windows with secondary locks and making sure gifts aren’t visible through windows. Local police can also drive by every day, if asked.
“Make sure to have a friend pick up your mail or have it held at the post office until you return and have someone collect your newspaper each day if you have home delivery,” Jones added.
Once gifts have been opened, be sure to flatten the boxes and make sure the product images aren’t visible once they are thrown away.
