The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an area female teenager.
Emalee Stringfellow, 17, was reported missing Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., Opelika police said Thursday morning.
Stringfellow was last seen leaving her residence on North 19th Place in Opelika. She was driving a silver 2008 Dodge Avenger when she left, police said.
Stringfellow was supposed to meet with friends in Tiger Town, but never arrived.
Police describe Stringfellow as 5-feet 4-inches tall and about 130 pounds with long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, black shorts and gray tennis shoes, police added.
Police ask if anyone has any information on Stringfellow’s whereabouts or has had contact with her to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.