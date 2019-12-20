With Christmas Day peeking over the horizon, Buddy Youngblood anticipates this week to be the busiest of the year.
Young, Opelika’s postmaster, and his 60 clerks and carriers expect to handle up to 4,000 packages a day this week, on top of regular mail deliveries.
“The Postal Service (as a whole) delivers over 28 million packages per day between Dec. 16 and Dec. 21,” he added.
It doesn’t look like things will be letting up after the holiday, either. The U.S. Postal Service estimates it will average handling 20.5 million packages daily for the rest of December.
Youngblood said that the uptick in the number of packages the office handles begins the Monday after Thanksgiving every year. The ease of ordering gifts online contributes to the increase in deliveries, and with the Opelika post office being an Amazon site, residents are able to receive packages every day of the week.
Youngblood said his office is short-staffed at the moment, but it managed to stay on top of deliveries and routes, and maintain a 99.98 percent accuracy rate when scanning packages and mail into the system.
Youngblood said the holidays mean longer hours. The first employee usually arrives around 1 a.m., and the office will close for the day at 9 p.m.
The latest he’s had a carrier return to the office after their route during the holiday rush this year was 8:05 p.m., which Youngblood says is still good considering the number of deliveries.
“We try and minimize, but there are times that one package might have gotten in the system late, could have gotten bogged down at the airport because of weather conditions up North,” he said. “There are several things that could happen to slow it down, but we really try. We’ve got a pretty good track record.”
