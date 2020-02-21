Preregistration for the city of Opelika’s First Class Pre-K program has opened.
Interested parents are signing up at Opelika High School for the state-run-and-funded program.
Opelika City Schools will offer five classrooms.
“I think everybody’s very interested, and I think we can fill five classes with no problem,” said Jolene Clark, director of the pre-K program. “And I’m hoping that we get five.”
Each classroom will have 18 students, and with five classrooms, that makes a total of 90 students in the program. The classrooms will be at Opelika High School, near the library. Five classrooms have already been cleaned out in preparation.
The program will run Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To keep school and pre-K traffic from overlapping, the program’s hours will revolve around the high school.
The pre-K students will eat their snack and lunch in the high school cafeteria, with their eating times scheduled while the high school’s students are in class. There will be additional doors added to the hallway where the program’s classrooms are to keep it separate from the high school.
There also will also a fenced-in playground built behind the library for the pre-K students to play on.
Before accepting the pre-K director position, Clark had over 40 years of experience in early-childhood education.
She said that there has been a great deal of interest in the program, with almost 70 students preregistered.
“It will give them a head start for kindergarten to see what school is all about. The classroom setting, the social aspect, we’ll be learning through play, learning how to acquire social skills,” she explained. “The younger you start, the more they learn. You learn so much at a young age, so that helps a lot.”
The grants for the pre-K classrooms also cover the cost of whatever the students may need, including school supplies and field trips.
Parents interested in preregistering their child for the city’s First Class Pre-K program can do so in person at Opelika High School, entering the school on the right side near the football field.
The program’s offices are located just past the library.
The child’s original birth certificate and two current proofs of residency (water, gas or power bill) are required, and the child must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 2, 2020.
Once the state grants are awarded, parents who preregistered their children will be contacted to fill out the state’s application for the program online within a month.
Afterward, the children who will attend the program will be selected through a lottery-based system.
