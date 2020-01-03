Nine percent of construction workers in the United States are women, equaling 800,000 female construction workers, according to federal statistics.
Lisa Campfield is president of the Auburn council of Professional Women in Building, and her goal is to introduce local young women to construction and building trades.
“A lot of, especially girls, don’t see a place for them(selves) in our industry,” Campfield said.
She asked many of her male colleagues about their willingness to hire women as workers.
“I said, ‘Given all things equal, if a women walks in and a man walks in and they’re both equally qualified and you know that she might be a little bit more organized than he is, are you going to prefer the man over the woman?’,” Campfield asked. “Yes. It was a resounding yes.”
The council, made up of 24 women, is a part of the Lee County Home Builders Association, which is a part of the Alabama Home Builders Association, which, in turn, is a part of the National Association of Home Builders.
Professional Women in Building recently joined forces with Auburn High School’s Building Construction students and teacher Jessica Bowlin.
The partnership with Auburn High School gives the Professional Women in Building effort access to young women who are still thinking about what work to pursue after graduation, Campfield said.
“It’s like (Jessica Bowlin’s) just handed us a gift,” she said. “… We collaboratively are trying to bring attention to the need to garner interest.”
Bowlin is a member of Professional Women in Building and an Auburn alumna in building science.
“We were helping PWB as in getting the kids interested in it and hopefully making a positive impact within the Auburn community and the construction industry as a whole, but on the flip side of it, they’re helping us with making these connections for us throughout the industry and the community,” she said.
Recently Bowlin and her students — male and female — built a tiny house. They also collaborated on a fundraiser with Professional Women in Building to construct a tinier playhouse, Bowlin said.
The National Association of Homebuilders has an annual parade of playhouses, and Auburn jumped into the action this year, thanks to Campfield.
Bowlin and her students constructed one of three playhouses for the parade of playhouses. The playhouses were sold through a raffle system — the first winner drawn chose the house that Bowlin and her students worked on, Campfield said.
“What we wanted was to show the community, we’ve got three female builders here, ya’ll, and we’re going to build playhouses,” she said.
The proceeds from the raffled playhouses will hopefully be turned into a scholarship for a local student, Campfield said, to pursue a career in construction.
“It was really more of a good feeling on the inside to know what I was building [the playhouse] for and who I was building it for,” said Caleb Moore, one of Bowlin’s students. “Just to know that I was doing it for a good cause.”
Lowe’s donated all the materials for Auburn High School’s playhouse, Bowlin said.
Auburn High School and Professional Women in Building also started partnering each summer on a children’s camp at the Boys & Girls Club of Lee County.
Though it lasted only three days, children were able to take home a desk lamp that they built themselves, Bowlin said.
“Each of those students left with a lamp that they had made,” Campfield said. “So they actually put that lamp together, set the cord … and hopefully they’ll turn that lamp on every day knowing that they did that.”
Because the camp took place during summer break, Bowlin said her students weren’t directly involved with the children. They did help prepare for the camp before school let out, however.
“I’d like for it to turn into something that actually my students are teaching the younger children who are coming to the camp and then I’m just more of a facilitator, as well as the other PWB men and women,” Bowlin said.
This year they plan on making the summer camp bigger and better, Campfield said.
“Our goal is just to bring attention,” she said. “And say this is what you can do, look what you can make.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.