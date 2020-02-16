The local uproar over a proposed Creekwood granite quarry just north of Opelika has conjured up bad memories of another such operation in the recent past.
Spring Villa, 7 miles southeast of Opelika, has been the location of not one, but two quarries. The most recent quarry operation was by Hanson Materials, which started up in the 1990s and operated until 2014, when the quarry’s operators shut down due, in part, to legal wrangling with local homeowners and utilities.
The operation drew complaints of rocks from the quarry site hitting nearby homes, noise from the constant blasting and drilling, and ground tremors. According to Opelika City Attorney Guy Gunter, one of the real problems had to do with Spring Villa Road.
“As they drilled deeper, water started to sink into the quarry pit. In order to mine further, they had to pump the water out,” he explained.
Eventually, the water in the quarry pit got so deep that Hansen Materials was pumping 1.5 million gallons of water out of it each day. That water saturated the carste rock reserves underneath, causing the surface to cave and create sinkholes in Spring Villa Park and the road. It even dried up the natural spring in the park.
Since Opelika owns Spring Villa Park, the city, the Beauregard Water Authority and over 70 landowners affected by the quarry operation sued Hanson Materials in 2002. Lee County was part of the legal battle as well, since it owns Spring Villa Road (also known as Lee Road 148).
In 2007, the case was settled out of court. Among the items agreed to in the $1.1 million settlement, the quarry would pay for and repair damage caused by sinkholes, including any future holes. Complying with the conditions of the settlement agreement proved to be too costly, resulting in the quarry shutting down in 2014.
Lee County Commissioner Richard LeGrand has given his full support to Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller’s opposition efforts from the beginning, in part because he grew near that Hansen site.
“We stayed at the bottom of a hill, and seeing those big trucks with all that stuff on them flying down the hills you’ve got two options,” he said. “Try to stay on the side of the road or jump into the ditch and face whatever critters or creatures that might be in the ditch.”
LeGrand has been using his morning gospel radio show on 1520 AM to tell listeners to submit letters of opposition to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The deadline for public comment is Thursday for the air and discharge permits Creekwood is seeking from the state.
“Coming up in about two weeks, we’ll be commemorating a natural disaster,” he said, referencing the tornadoes that damaged the Beauregard area last March. “And not less than a year later, we’re talking about the possibilities of a man-made disaster to potentially come through.”
Other concerns about the new quarry plan also include how it will affect the schools 2 miles away and disrupt the daily operations of the Storybook Farm nonprofit just 1,000 yards away.
“We’re in a battle and I’m ready to fight,” LeGrand said.
City officials have been working to keep the community informed, gather support from different organizations and find legal counsel, should court proceeds be necessary.
No public hearing date has been set for the state permits.
Opelika city officials have set up a website — www.opelika-al.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=221 — with more information and form letters for residents to submit to ADEM.
