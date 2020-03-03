Thank you for Reading.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 38 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ALABAMA
AUTAUGA BIBB CHILTON
COOSA DALLAS ELMORE
LOWNDES MONTGOMERY PERRY
IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA
CHAMBERS CLAY LEE
MACON RANDOLPH RUSSELL
TALLAPOOSA
IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA
BULLOCK
IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA
GREENE HALE MARENGO
SUMTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, ASHLAND, AUBURN,
BRENT, CENTREVILLE, CLANTON, DEMOPOLIS, EUTAW, FORT DEPOSIT,
GREENSBORO, LANETT, LINDEN, LINEVILLE, LIVINGSTON, LOWNDESBORO,
MARION, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, MOUNDVILLE, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY,
PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS,
UNIONTOWN, VALLEY, WETUMPKA, AND YORK.
A man signs one of 23 donated crosses at Providence Baptist Church honoring those killed in the March 3, 2019, tornado. Today, Providence Baptist will host a Memorial Ground Breaking and A Night of Remembrance at its West Campus. The events mark the first anniversary of the storm.
On March 8, 2019, President Donald Trump visited Providence Baptist Church as he toured areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County. Today, Providence Baptist will host a Memorial Ground Breaking and A Night of Remembrance a year after the March 3, 2019, storm. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump visited Providence Baptist Church on n March 8, 2019, as he toured areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County. Today, Providence Baptist will host a Memorial Ground Breaking and A Night of Remembrance a year after the March 3, 2019, storm.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause at a line of crosses outside Providence Baptist Church on March 8, 2019, during a tour of areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A man signs one of 23 donated crosses at Providence Baptist Church honoring those killed in the March 3, 2019, tornado. Today, Providence Baptist will host a Memorial Ground Breaking and A Night of Remembrance at its West Campus. The events mark the first anniversary of the storm.
On March 8, 2019, President Donald Trump visited Providence Baptist Church as he toured areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County. Today, Providence Baptist will host a Memorial Ground Breaking and A Night of Remembrance a year after the March 3, 2019, storm. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump visited Providence Baptist Church on n March 8, 2019, as he toured areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County. Today, Providence Baptist will host a Memorial Ground Breaking and A Night of Remembrance a year after the March 3, 2019, storm.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause at a line of crosses outside Providence Baptist Church on March 8, 2019, during a tour of areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
When tornadoes ripped through Lee County killing 23 people, injuring dozens more and destroying homes, Providence Baptist Church was on the front line, doing whatever was needed to help survivors and the community at large.
The Beauregard church is in one of the areas hardest hit on March 3, 2019. Nearly a year later, the church continues to walk beside those who were affected.
“It’s been steady. Very busy, very deliberate in our response to the needs that are out in the community,” said Dr. Rusty J. Sowell, Providence Baptist’s senior pastor, who was quick to recognize other churches and organizations part of the relief effort, such as East Alabama Medical Center’s Mend. “We were focused initially on the emergent and immediate needs. We (have) moved into the mid-term/long-term focus. We knew from the start that it would be a marathon.
“ … Laura Eason (EAMC’s chaplain) was tremendous. Her team helping to get a lot of things organized with regards to boots on the ground. Our focus, out of necessity, was kind of a supply chain in reference to getting what was needed to the people who had the needs at the moment. Since that time, we’ve sought to complement everything that’s going on.”
That ongoing effort with Providence Baptist continues when a group of about 50 to 75 people will arrive this month from Arkansas. The group will be working on two houses in the community, and the church will provide their accommodations.
Night of Remembrance
Providence Baptist will host a Memorial Ground Breaking and A Night of Remembrance at its West Campus Tuesday at 5 p.m., with the remembrance at 6 p.m.
“The focus is entirely upon the victims’ families, and we going to come alongside of them,” Sowell said.
Providence’s Minister of Music Dr. Tom Smith, at the request of Sowell, designed the memorial for the 23 tornado victims and those who helped during the crisis.
“I immediately started thinking and putting things together and came up with a design that would be, hopefully, appropriate…,” Smith said
The granite memorial will have a metal cross on top. It will be in three tiers. The first tier will honor the memory of the victims with a likeness of their faces etched into a black granite oval that will be inset into the gray memorial granite.
The second tier will mainly honor the first responders, with names of the first responders who came the first day of the tornado. The second tier will also honor the volunteers, as well as those who gave gifts. The top tier will say Beauregard Strong and In the Shadow of the Cross, then an 8-foot cross will be on top of the third level.
“We’ve tried very hard to make it a combination of church and community,” Smith said. “… And the cost of this has been shared by groups and individuals…”
The church will show an image of the memorial at the ground breaking Tuesday.
In the same area, there will also be a children’s library.
Six-year-old AJ Hernandez loved to have Nerf gun fights with his older brother, ride bikes, invent things and, of course, Alabama football.
Hernandez was the youngest of the 23 tornado victims killed on March 3, 2019, in Beauregard.
Known as “Pootie,” he was the son of Kayla Melton and Steven Griffin.
Hernandez was born May 24, 2012, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He attended Providence Baptist Church.
Sheila Creech was a LaGrange, Georgia, native, but became an Beauregard resident by chance.
Creech was killed in the March 3, 2019, tornado, in the area of Lee Road 38 at the age of 59. She was killed alongside her fiancé Marshall Grimes and her soon-to-be step daughter’s best friend Taylor Thornton.
Born Nov. 2, 1959, Creech was a Hurricane Michael evacuee and was living with Grimes at the time of the storm.
Taylor Thornton’s smile and spirit could light up a whole room.
Known as “Sweet Taylor,” she was killed during the March 3, 2019, tornado at the age of 10. Taylor was staying over with her best friend, Kayla Grimes, when the storm hit Grimes’ father’s home along Lee Road 38. Thornton, Marshall Lynn Grimes and Sheila Creech were killed.
Born Oct. 28, 2008, in Opelika, Thornton was in fourth grade at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. She loved her school, teachers and classmates.
Taylor enjoyed going to church, camping and hanging out with family and friends around a fire. She loved to ride horses, rollerblade, ice skate and hang out with Kayla.
Vicki Braswell loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Braswell was killed in the March 3, 2019, tornado at the age of 69.
She was boring May 14, 1949, in Columbus, Georgia.
Braswell was a grandmother to six grandchildren and loved nothing more but to spend time with them. She also had a passion for reading.
