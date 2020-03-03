When tornadoes ripped through Lee County killing 23 people, injuring dozens more and destroying homes, Providence Baptist Church was on the front line, doing whatever was needed to help survivors and the community at large.

The Beauregard church is in one of the areas hardest hit on March 3, 2019. Nearly a year later, the church continues to walk beside those who were affected.

“It’s been steady. Very busy, very deliberate in our response to the needs that are out in the community,” said Dr. Rusty J. Sowell, Providence Baptist’s senior pastor, who was quick to recognize other churches and organizations part of the relief effort, such as East Alabama Medical Center’s Mend. “We were focused initially on the emergent and immediate needs. We (have) moved into the mid-term/long-term focus. We knew from the start that it would be a marathon.

“ … Laura Eason (EAMC’s chaplain) was tremendous. Her team helping to get a lot of things organized with regards to boots on the ground. Our focus, out of necessity, was kind of a supply chain in reference to getting what was needed to the people who had the needs at the moment. Since that time, we’ve sought to complement everything that’s going on.”

That ongoing effort with Providence Baptist continues when a group of about 50 to 75 people will arrive this month from Arkansas. The group will be working on two houses in the community, and the church will provide their accommodations.

Night of Remembrance

Providence Baptist will host a Memorial Ground Breaking and A Night of Remembrance at its West Campus Tuesday at 5 p.m., with the remembrance at 6 p.m.

“The focus is entirely upon the victims’ families, and we going to come alongside of them,” Sowell said.

Providence’s Minister of Music Dr. Tom Smith, at the request of Sowell, designed the memorial for the 23 tornado victims and those who helped during the crisis.

“I immediately started thinking and putting things together and came up with a design that would be, hopefully, appropriate…,” Smith said

The granite memorial will have a metal cross on top. It will be in three tiers. The first tier will honor the memory of the victims with a likeness of their faces etched into a black granite oval that will be inset into the gray memorial granite.

The second tier will mainly honor the first responders, with names of the first responders who came the first day of the tornado. The second tier will also honor the volunteers, as well as those who gave gifts. The top tier will say Beauregard Strong and In the Shadow of the Cross, then an 8-foot cross will be on top of the third level.

“We’ve tried very hard to make it a combination of church and community,” Smith said. “… And the cost of this has been shared by groups and individuals…”

The church will show an image of the memorial at the ground breaking Tuesday.

In the same area, there will also be a children’s library.

LEE COUNTY TORNADO: Remembering the 23 tornado victims one year later

Lee County and the Beauregard community lost 23 people one year ago today in an EF-4 tornado.

Today, and everyday, we remember those who were killed.

Below is a collection of short stories compiled by the Opelika-Auburn News staff using the victims' obituaries and other information obtained by the Opelika-Auburn News.

1 of 23

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments