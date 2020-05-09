Raise your glass. Toast your friends.
Then smile through the screen and get ready to type in your answers. Trivia night has gone digital.
While popular weekly trivia spots like Halftime in downtown Auburn and Red Clay in downtown Opelika have put up their bar seating with trivia challenges on hold, players can still seek their fix of social fun with pub quiz games going virtual.
King Trivia is a service that once provided questions to bars just like those in other parts of the country — and which now has started hosting trivia events livestreamed online through Twitch.
And, just in time, HQ Trivia is back up and running again after an ambitious rise into the mainstream and subsequent burnout in recent years.
No matter how it gets to players, though, the power of play is out there for those trying to keep social and trying to keep up with weekly tradition even as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
Halftime, which ran trivia on Tuesdays, is closed, but its sister store, Draft House, is open for take-out and delivery with its dining area shut down. The same goes for Niffer’s, which ran trivia on Thursdays, and Moe’s BBQ, which used to host trivia in both spots but is now only open for to-go orders at the Bent Creek location. Red Clay Brewing is also among the others now only able to offer food and beer for takeout.
But so many have learned more about the capabilities of video-chat clients like Zoom after the national call to work from home and limit in-person interactions. Any group of friends with a host willing to look up questions can play some trivia through that with some creativity.
Even still, there are plenty of more polished, organized games out there. King Trivia provides questions to bars on the West Coast — a bit like how The Trivia Factory provides questions to Halftime here, and Challenge Entertainment provides questions to Moe’s — but anyone nationally who wants to log on and play can join the games they’ve started to run on the Twitch livestreaming service.
HQ Trivia rocketed to popularity in recent years as seemingly the only mainstream game that actually paid real money to its winners and captured plenty of attention. It shut down for two months but suddenly re-emerged in late March, reportedly dug up by the funds of an investor. That’s a live game that’s played through a phone app and is seemingly running contests again regularly.
Then there’s the world of video games. The studio Jackbox offers clever multiplayer games that allow players to tune into a host player’s livestream and play along intuitively on their own phone or device.
For groups of adults, the wildly popular, R-rated game Cards Against Humanity was developed through a Creative Commons license, allowing for it to be adapted to online gaming by third-party developers like at playingcards.io.
No matter how groups get there, there’s never been a better time to move the trivia night tradition online.
