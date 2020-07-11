Todd Rauch is running for election to the Ward 5 seat on the Opelika City Council.
“Our campaign is built around dedication and hard work,” he said. “I believe the most effective way to run for office is to connect with the voter, face to face, by knocking on their door and asking for their vote. I’m looking forward to doing just that in the coming weeks.”
Rauch, who has lived in Opelika with his wife, Ali, for 11 years, enlisted in the Army at age 17 as a Military Police officer. He was wounded in Iraq in 2003, eventually needing 12 surgeries to recover.
“The Army taught me how to be an effective leader, and I believe the best way to illustrate the city of Opelika’s Vets Choose Opelika initiative, is to have a veteran serving on the Opelika City Council,” Rauch stated in the news release announcing his candidacy.
Rauch went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Auburn University, and later worked as an intelligence specialist for the U.S. Army Aviation & Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. He is currently the vice president of the Community Foundation of East Alabama.
Rauch says he will be accessible, transparent and active in the community as a city councilman. His priorities include improved workforce development and expansion of the Opelika Industrial Park, improved recycling and infrastructure throughout the city, and support for Opelika City Schools and public safety agencies.
Rauch helps run the Opelika Kiwanis Club, Opelika’s Top 20 Under 40 Leadership Program and the Museum of East Alabama.
For more information, visit www.ToddRauch4 Opelika.com or www. facebook.com/Todd Rauch4Opelika, or call 334-610-1750.
