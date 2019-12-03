Winter Wonderland’s vendors kick off the Rape Counselors of East Alabama’s holiday fundraiser Thursday with just about anything one might find on Santa’s list at Grace United Methodist Church, 915 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn.
The market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and features a silent auction. A $5 minimum donation is requested at the door.
This year’s lineup features local small businesses like Hornsby Farms, Reclaimed Wood, Better Bodies Massage Institute, Hillbilly Mall, Pampered Chef, LulaRoe, Paparazzi, Jewelry, Lip Sense, Beauty Counter, Posh, Scentsy, Party Lite Candles, Tupperware and Initial Outfitters.
Other vendors will have locally made artwork, crafts, pottery, jewelry, baby gifts, ornaments, children’s appliqué clothing and more. Drive By Tacos will also be there to offer lunch and dinner options to shoppers.
For more information about RCEA, visit www.rapecounselorsofeastalabama.com, email Vicki Dearning at rceainc@yahoo.com or call (334) 741-0707.
