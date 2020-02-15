Opelika residents ages 18 and up interested in police work can register for the city’s annual Citizens’ Police Academy.
The eight-week course will take residents through officer training regimens, responsibilities of the various divisions and learning about the dangers OPD officers face on a regular basis.
Participants will also get a hands-on experience of life on the force through conducting mock traffic stops and crime-scene investigations and even interacting with K-9 officers and their handlers.
“It gives them a much more realistic idea of what police work really involves,” Lt. Ben Blackburn said. Participants in the Citizens’ Police Academy range from college students, local businesspeople to retirees.
Classes start April 2, will be on Thursday nights and feature guest speakers from each division of the Police Department discussing their experience.
To request an application for the Citizens’ Police Academy, email Blackburn at OPDjobs@opelika-al.gov with “CPA” in the subject line. Blackburn will reply with an application and will accept completed forms until 5 p.m. March 9.
Class sizes for the Citizens’ Police Academy are limited to 20 participants, so those interested in enrolling are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.
