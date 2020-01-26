Lee County Relay for Life happens in April, but the teams are preparing now, doing what they can to raise awareness and raise money for cancer research.
The teams held a kickoff for 2020 Thursday night with a chili cook-off. Members mingled with one another, discussed ideas for fundraisers, and the judges made sure to try each chili.
Sheri Burdell made the winning chili, and her partner, Jan Carlock, made the cornbread. Their team is Caring for a Cure.
“I’ve been participating for a long time (in Relay),” Carlock said. “I’ve had several family members that’s had cancer. My mom died of cancer; my daddy had cancer; my sweet daughter-in-law, when she was 27 years old, she’d been married just a year to my son had cancer; my brother had cancer.”
Many of the people who participate have lost friends and family members to cancer, or may even be survivors themselves. One of the two co-chairs for the event, Debra Causey, is a cancer survivor.
Belinda Jackson is a survivor of cancer and spoke with the teams Thursday night about why she participates in Relay for Life.
“I got involved with Relay for Life in 1996,” she said. “Ten years later, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I found the lump in my breast myself. I remember where I was and when I received the call from my doctor.”
Not every story is a happy one, and not everyone survives cancer, but Jackson did.
“I’m proud to say that this year I am 14 years cancer-free,” she said.
Although she survived cancer, her life has still been traumatized by the disease.
“I’ve lost so many family friends and loved ones since I was diagnosed,” Jackson said. “My most recent loss was my sister … I lost her New Year’s Day with Stage 4 cancer.”
Jackson captains two teams for Relay for Life as well as promoting cancer awareness in other ways in Lee County.
“I’ve lived in Loachapoka since 2007 and I had never seen a pink ribbon or purple bow, any kind of cancer awareness in Loachapoka,” she said. “So I went to the council meeting and asked if it would be OK if we started a team in Loachapoka, and I was welcomed.”
Teams are made up of friends who wanted to participate, schools in the area, businesses, EAMC, churches and more, said Randy Causey, Debra’s husband and co-chair for the event.
“Auburn schools last year probably created about 40 percent of our income,” he said.
Relay for Life is a national organization with events in cities across America. The event is part of the American Cancer Society, and the money raised is used to fund cancer research, Randy said.
“Some of it stays locally, some of it goes to the cancer center for people, for ladies who can’t afford their own wig or can’t afford their scarves and clothes,” he said.
Lee County’s event will be April 17 in downtown Opelika. Tents are set up with games and food before the relay starts.
Survivors take the first lap to kick things off, followed by caregivers. Then each team has a member out on the track for the duration of the event.
“We’re currently in the process of trying to raise funds, and we’re currently in the process of securing sponsors,” Randy said. “… Each individual team comes up with ways to raise money for their team and then, of course, we do that all the way through to April 17 and then we have the big relay.”
This year the Lee County Relay for Life chose a carnival theme because it will be fun to see when all of the tents are assembled in downtown Opelika, Randy said.
“We’ll walk around the city square for what, six hours,” he said. “The city always paints, always makes everything purple. Makes the fountain purple.”
