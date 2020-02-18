Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center will host the acclaimed Broadway performance of RENT this week.
The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour debuted Tuesday and will be staged again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Walter Stanley and Virginia Katharyne Evans Woltosz Theatre.
The show is a part of the Gogue Center’s 2019-20 inaugural season Broadway series which includes other performances such as Waitress and Escape to Margaritaville which was performed in December.
Emotions
One of the show’s performers will be close to home when in Auburn to perform. La’Darreun J. Taylor, an ensemble cast member, is from Montgomery and graduated from Alabama State University.
“It means so much to me because Alabama is my stomping grounds,” he said. “And just to be able to be close enough for my family and friends to be able to come and see me do something that I love is just so overwhelming.”
The show is an emotional one, Taylor said, that he believes will affect his family. Rent is the story of friends dealing with the AIDS epidemic of the 90s, he said.
“RENT is basically a play about love, acceptance, understanding,” Taylor said.
Taylor performed rent in the past while a student at Alabama State University. At that time, he did not invite his family to the show. Now, however, they will travel to Auburn to see the performance.
When he performed in RENT the first time, his uncle was suffering from AIDS.
“I’ve had a family member that was affected by HIV and AIDS so every time I do this play I dedicate it to them,” Taylor said. “And it’s difficult for me every day to go on that line and sing ‘Seasons of Love’ and to look out there and see the emotions.”
Taylor said he believes the show will bring a sense of closure to his family.
Attitudes for the show
“This play has a message and I feel like it will be very educational for people who don’t have a real clear understanding about what the play is really about,” Taylor said.
Another cast member, Kelsee Sweigard, who plays Maureen, said it is important for audience members to come to the show without preexisting ideas.
“I would love for audience members in Auburn to come into the show with an open mind, as open as possible, and know that everything that the show deals with, at the core, it’s a show about love,” Sweigard said.
“So in order to experience that love and learn about that love, we have to lead with love ourselves.”
Tickets
Both showings of RENT are close to being sold out, however, the Gogue Center has announced a special promotion.
“The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University announced today that select seats in the first rows of the orchestra section of the Woltosz Theatre will be available for $20 for both performances of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical,” the center announced in a release.”
The tickets will be first-come, first-serve the day of the purchase in the box office.
Those who wish to purchase the promotion tickets can do so two hours before show-time, though there is a limit of two per person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.