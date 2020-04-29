Alabama is beginning to open for business, but not fully.
Alabama’s stay-at-home order will expire at 5 p.m. Thursday but a new order is being put in its place until mid-May, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.
Ivey introduced the state’s Safer-at-Home order, which will expire May 15. The order allows retail stores and beaches to begin opening, but keeps many other businesses closed.
“Threat of COVID-19 is not over,” the governor said. “We are still seeing the virus spread and all of our people are susceptible to the infection.”
Ivey stressed that just because the stay-at-home order is being lifted, it is not the time for state residents to go back to their normal way of life.
“The greatest disservice for the people who might be watching me here today is to think by lifting the comprehensive health restrictions, that this must be a sign that is no longer a threat of COVID-19,” Ivey said during Tuesday’s news conference. “Folks, we must continue to be vigilant in our social distancing both today and for the foreseeable future.”
Opelika responseThe city of Opelika is canceling its Memorial Day Service and fireworks for the Fourth of July in response to Ivey’s Safer at Home order, Mayor Gary Fuller announced Tuesday.
Summer Swing and Noon Tunes also are canceled for May. City officials will re-evaluate at the end of May regarding other summer dates, he added.
“While Gov. Ivey has lifted some restrictions due to COVID-19, we understand that we must continue to see a flattening of cases,” Fuller said. “It is still imperative that people maintain social distancing, less than 10 people gathered and good hygiene. We are encouraged that the governor opened retail and look forward to all businesses being open soon.”
City parks and walking trails will open at 7 a.m. Friday.
This includes disk golf, pickleball courts, dog parks and tennis courts.
However, playground equipment at all city parks and outdoor city basketball courts, soccer fields and baseball fields will remain closed until May 15 at 5 p.m.
In addition to the state order and the items mentioned above, Opelika announced the following changes and information effective 7 a.m. Friday through 5 p.m. May 15:
City buildings, except for the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library, will remain closed. Employees will continue to serve the public online, by phone or by email.
The Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the following restrictions and limitations in place:
— The Avenue A door by the fountain is the only entrance to the library open;
— Only 30 people are allowed in the building at one time;
— The computer lab is limited to five people with 20 minutes of use, non-renewable;
— Children’s room is limited to five people at a time;
— Genealogy room is closed;
— Newspapers are unavailable;
— No meeting space or study space available;
— No programs or special events;
— Printing, faxing and notary service are available but a 6-foot distance must be maintained during all transactions. Customers should call ahead to verify notary service is available at 334-705-5380;
Curbside pickup service is available. Customers can place holds online at www.cooperlibrary.com or call 334-705-5380 to request items. Customers should call 334-705-5380 when they arrive and the items will be brought out to them.
Retail should still allow no more than 20 percent of stated fire capacity in the store at a time. The 20 percent capacity limit does not apply to employees;
May city council meetings will be limited to 10 city officials and will be live-streamed through Facebook. There will be no citizen communications or public hearings.
Auburn respondsThe city of Auburn is also responding to Ivey’s order by postponing its annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast until Veterans Day.
City buildings will remain closed until May 15. Also, city playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and athletic facilities will remain closed, the city announced Tuesday.
EAMC supportEast Alabama Medical Center believes Ivey’s decision to slowly begin re-opening Alabama is a smart decision.
“While we all want to return to life as we knew it three months ago, doing so in phases is a more measured approach that will allow for adjustments, if needed,” the hospital said. “Her stay-at-home orders for the past three or more weeks have been very beneficial here in east Alabama.”
EAMC has seen a decline in hospitalized patients, ventilator use and calls to its COVID-19 hotline throughout the month. However, the hospital is prepared to see a slight increase in cases with the new Safer at Home order.
“With the changes announced today, we do expect to see slight increases in our statistics, but not back to where we were,” EAMC said. “However, we all more fully understand COVID-19 now and how to help protect ourselves. Just like every community in America and the world, we have to adapt to the new normal.
“With the tremendous support we have received over the past two months, we know our community stands ready to adjust and move forward cautiously.”
Order specificsIvey and state health officials are encouraging residents to wear face coverings while in public.
“We are going to recommend that people wear face coverings when you’re going in groups of people that you’re not related to or you’re not maintaining a 6-foot distance between people,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama Department of Public Health officer. “For a number of reasons this is not an order but this is a very strong recommendation and we think it’s the right thing to do and we want all of you to do that.”
The Safer at Home order also recommends state residents minimize travel outside their home, especially if they are sick, wash hands frequently, refrain from touching their face, sneeze or cough into a tissue or inside elbow and disinfect frequently used or touched surfaces.
The following are items new under the Safer at Home order:
People are encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitization practices.
Businesses may open subject to sanitization and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk businesses and activities remain closed.
All retail stores may open but must have a 50 percent occupancy rate and follow social-distancing and sanitization rules.
Beaches are open, however, gatherings of 10 or more people are not allowed. People must maintain 6 feet of separation.
Medical procedures are allowed unless prohibited in the future by the state health officer to preserve resources necessary to treat COVID-19.
The following items are staying the same under the Safer at Home order:
Non-work gathers are still limited to fewer than 10 people with 6 feet of distance between people. Drive-in gathers are allowed if participants stay in cars with people from their own households.
Regular programming at senior citizen centers is suspended except meals will be available through curbside pick-up or delivery.
Educational institutions will remain closed to in-person instruction.
Child day-care facilities still may not allow 12 or more children in a room.
Hospitals and nursing homes must continue to implement policies to restrict visitation.
Restaurants, bars and breweries are still limited to take-out, curbside or delivery.
The following businesses must remain closed under the new order:
Night clubs
Bowling alleys
Arcades
Concert venues
Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers
Tourist attractions
Racetracks
Indoor children’s play areas
Adult entertainment venues
Casinos
Bingo halls
Venues operated by social clubs
Fitness centers and commercial gyms
Spas
Yoga, barre and spin facilities
Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus equipment
Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Barbershops
Hair salons (other than hair restoration centers)
Waxing salons
Threading salons
Nail salons and spas
Body art facilities and tattoo services
Massage therapy establishments and services (other than for medically prescribed services)
Local casesThere are 60 patients hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 at EAMC, the hospital said Tuesday.
Of the patients hospitalized, 38 are COVID-19 positive and seven are on ventilators at either EAMC or EAMC-Lanier.
The number of patients hospitalized rose by five patients since Monday, according to hospital data.
There were 291 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 377 in Lee County, 35 in Macon County, 55 in Russell County and 279 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to ADPH.
There were 19 deaths in Chambers County, 25 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 17 in Tallapoosa County.
There were 6,750 confirmed cases of the virus and 242 deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to ADPH.
