Gov. Kay Ivey announced her “Ribbons of Hope” campaign Tuesday, which encourages Alabama residents to tie ribbons around a tree or pole in their front yard as a symbol to remind everyone to pray for medical personnel, first responders and one another.
But white bows have been popping up in the Lee County area for at least three weeks.
The Flower Store in Auburn got the first request for a white bow March 21 when Corrie Stewart, a pharmacist at East Alabama Medical Center, came in and wanted something to honor the hospital staff.
“She said she was trying to come up with a way to honor the doctors and nurses and all the people in the healthcare line and she said she decided she was going to use white bows,” Stanley Sistrunk, owner of The Flower Store, said.
Sistrunk said the Stewart chose white because of the white coat ceremonies and the wearing of white coats in the medical field. She also wanted a color that was a ray of light during this time.
“She was trying to pick a color that would be brighter while we’re in times that are kind of dark and gloomy right now,” Sistrunk said. “She wanted a light color.”
Even since the first order on March 21, the white bows took off for Sistrunk and other stores in the area.
Check-It-Out Balloons & Flowers in Auburn began making 12-inch white bows to place around the community to honor health care workers after numerous customers reached out requesting bows.
“People were just asking for them,” Check-It-Out Balloons & Flowers owner Debra Penny said. “We just decided to go ahead and make them.”
Each bow takes about five minutes to make and the demand for them has increased in the past few weeks.
“It’s been very good,” Penny said about the demand for the bows. “I’ve fluffed so many bows it’s kind of crazy.”
Penny’s business also made bows for 9/11, but the demand for the white bows for healthcare workers is higher.
“I would say there’s probably more bows this go around than for 9/11,” she said.
Sistrunk said he’s made almost 300 white bows since the first bow was requested. The Flower Store’s white bows are $17.50 per bow. The shop is closed for walk-ins, however, people can call ahead to order a bow and pick it up via curbside.
The Flower Store is located at 2290 Moores Mill Road, #100, Auburn. To place an order, call 334-887-9303.
Check-It-Out Balloons & Flowers charges $10 per bow and will deliver it free of charge. The store is at 239 N. Gay St., Auburn. To place an order, call 334-826-0308.
Ivey’s campaignIvey’s “Ribbons of Hope” campaign encourages residents to tie ribbons around trees, mailboxes or fixtures in a front yard.
The ribbons tied to the items will be called “Ribbons of Hope” and are meant to symbolize faith, hope, love and prayer, a news release from Ivey said.
“As an effort to remind the people of Alabama we are all in this together, I ask that each household tie a ribbon in their front yard to remember our medical personnel, first responders and for the health and protection of our family and friends,” Ivey said.
“These ribbons will serve as a reminder to the people of our state that we are lifting each other in prayer, and that just like after the great flood in Genesis, we are mindful of the hope and promise of God during this pandemic.”
Ivey kicked off the campaign Tuesday by tying the first “Ribbon of Hope” at the Alabama State Capitol with several local pastors.
She was joined by First Baptist Church of Montgomery Pastor Jay Wolf. 89.1 FM Faith Director of Ministry Relations Billy Irvin, Hutchinson Street Missionary Baptist Pastor Courtney Meadows, Alabama Baptist Convention Hispanic Ministries Coordinator Anel Robiyana, His Vessel Ministry Minister Jo Hancock, Former Pastor at Frazer United Methodist Church John Ed Mathison and First Baptist Montgomery Lay Leader Soo Seok Yang, the news release said.
