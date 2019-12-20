Richland Elementary School students put their right glove in and then their right glove out and they did the winter pokey, turning all about.
“The Winter Hokey Pokey” was one of nine songs that the kindergartners and first-graders performed during the school’s “’Twas The Night Before Christmas” show Tuesday.
“The kids are always looking forward to performing for their parent, and I think that’s the big joy behind all of it, performing for their parents,” said Joseph Rowser, music teacher at the Auburn grade school.
The Richland first- graders started the performance with the first lines of the classic story “’Twas The Night Before Christmas” before jumping into “12 Days of Christmas.”
The kindergartners took over next with the next few lines of the story and then sang “Jingle Bells” with the first-graders.
Some of the songs had some dance moves associated with them like “Santa Claus Rock,” and others had the students’ parents and families participating like in “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Families filmed from their seats, and siblings pointed to find their brother or sister among the students.
“It was beautiful,” said Shanna Brodbeck, whose daughter, Emma, was among the performers, “… to promote a sense of community and have us all come together to watch the kids.”
Emma’s favorite song during the show was “Jingle Bells.”
“I think the kids did a phenomenal job,” Rowser said “They always love this time of the school year. It’s a very spirited and happy time, Christmas.”
