In a matter of seconds, 10-year-old Brock Harris passed a yellow baton to teammate Hayden Barber on Wednesday in a relay race during Auburn Police Department’s 16th annual D.A.R.E. summer camp.
As soon as her grasp was complete, Barber, 11, darted and leaped into an inflatable obstacle course. Her teammates cheered her on from a distance.
“It involves lots of games and activities but most importantly, it’s a reward after going through the D.A.R.E. programs in the schools in Auburn and at Lee Scott,” said retired teacher and summer camp volunteer Grady Jones.
Since 2003, fifth-graders who have completed the Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program have been invited for a week of fun and activities with the Auburn Police Division and the Auburn Fire Department.
“The biggest thing is to make sure we’re still making that positive influence on children,” said Auburn police school resource officer Keith Horne.
Kids are encouraged to meet new friends and to make wise and healthy decisions.
“Each day, we’ll ask them if they’ve met someone who they didn’t know before, and we’ll have some lasting relationships out of this,” Horne said.
Camp volunteers consist of Auburn police officers, Auburn firefighters, teachers, Marine Corps League and other community members.