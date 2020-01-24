Auburn city officials will close a small stretch of Saugahatchee Road between East University Drive and Annalue Drive as of Friday to help reduce traffic collisions in the area.
Traffic accidents at the intersection of East University and Saugahatchee have steadily increased over the last two years, primarily attributed to left turns.
In 2018, 40 percent of the reported accidents were due to left turns. That number jumped to 67 percent in 2019.
Barricades will be in place to prohibit traffic from turning east onto Saugahatchee from East University or from crossing East University on Saugahatchee.
Those wishing to reach Saugahatchee Road west of East University Drive should turn at the signalized intersection of Anna-lue Drive and East University.
Beyond this road closure, the city plans to improve the intersection of Annalue Drive and East University to give drivers dedicated left turn lanes from East University onto Annalue Drive in both directions.
Signs are in place to let drivers know what is going on.
Elsewhere, Alabama Power contract crews are preparing to install a fiber network along North College Street and Shelton Mill Road. Work is expected to be done Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through next week.
One lane of traffic will be closed adjacent to work on North College from Shelton Mill to East University Drive and on Shelton Mill from North College to East University.
Traffic controls will be in place, and work near school zones will be done outside of peak school drop-off and pickup times.
Work also will take place along Shelton Mill from East University to U.S. Highway 280, but no traffic impacts are expected.
This work is part of a larger, phased project to enhance the connectivity of Alabama Power’s system throughout Auburn, and it’s expected to last through April.
Drivers should exercise caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.
