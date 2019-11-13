Traffic will be restricted around the Society Hill Road and Gateway Drive intersection, starting Thursday.
City of Opelika Engineer Scott Parker stated in a press release that the project would replace a drainage pipe that crosses Gateway Drive east and place divider islands in each of the approaching roadways.
Traffic will not be detoured, but will be diverted around the work areas by barriers and flaggers, according to the statement. The road will be open during off-hours.
Drivers are encouraged to be patient and cautious as they travel through the work zones, and to be aware of lane shifts, construction equipment, and workers that will be present.
