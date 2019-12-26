Rocky Brook Road collapse

Rocky Brook Road between Overlook Drive and Rocky Brook Lane remains impassable at this time.

 Photo courtesy of City of Opelika

Opelika officials are asking drivers to avoid the site of a road collapse north of the city.

A section of Rocky Brook Road between Overlook Drive and Rocky Brook Lane washed out during Monday's heavy rains, and it is closed and impassable at this time, according to a press release Thursday from Taylor McAllister, the city's Community Relations Coordinator. 

The location of the collapse is about three miles north of downtown Opelika. McAllister promised to keep citizens and local media updated as information becomes available, but she did not state when the road would be repaired.

