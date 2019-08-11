The boys ran for the tallest tree they could find.
Sprinting across the grass on Samford Lawn and clutching rolls of shimmer white toilet paper, they ran in their uniforms together one more time, celebrating their Dixie Youth World Series championship win with a roll of Toomer’s Corner on Sunday.
The 11- and 12-year-old Auburn Orange boys won Dixie Youth’s “O”Zone national tournament last week in Ruston, La., representing the state of Alabama after their run through the state tournament and into the World Series tournament.
The boys’ win marked the first time an Auburn team has won the Dixie Youth championship in their age group, and just the third time it’s happened in Auburn in any age group — and they celebrated the championship Sunday with supporters and a familiar Auburn tradition.
City of Auburn mayor Ron Anders spoke at the event congratulating the team, as did Auburn University head baseball coach Butch Thompson, before everyone let loose to roll the trees. That’s when the boys, only naturally, raced off to the tallest tree they could see embrace the challenge of rolling it and compete with one another one last time.
“It’s really fun celebrating with all our teammates,” team shortstop Hank Hudson said.
Dozens of supporters turned out for the event. Auburn University broadcaster Andy Burcham introduced the speakers.
“It’s really cool,” catcher Colton Plan said, of seeing the mayor and the AU coach and plenty of friends come out for the event.
“They all support you, and you don’t think you had all this.”
They have it — and now they’ll have a memory that can last forever.
“It was a really neat thing for Ron and the people of the city to put this thing together and let the boys come out with their families and roll Toomer’s Corner — to get together in their uniforms and celebrate the World Series win,” team coach Josh Jackson said.
“We knew all along that our friends and family and the city back home was supporting us,” he added.
“To culminate in having the chance to come out here and celebrate today was really nice.”
They beat the team from South Carolina 6-3 in the World Series championship game on Thursday, after finishing runners-up at the World Series a year ago.
“I want them to remember it for the rest of their life,” Thompson said, after imparting his congratulations to the young team.
“They’re like our ballclub, where they got so close and finished second last year, like us at Florida,” he said, calling to AU’s last two runs in the NCAA Tournament. “We know from going through our experience the last year what it’s like to get back in that position and make it happen.
“For this young group of men, this young team, to hang together, to come back a year later not only to get to the World Series but to win the whole thing — man, it’s just a point of pride for our whole community.”
Auburn has seen local teams capture Dixie Youth World Series championships only twice before, with 17- and 18-year-olds winning a title in 2008 and 15- and 16-year-olds winning another a few years later.
“We’ve had a lot of great celebrations this year in Auburn, when you think of the Final Four and the College World Series and the equestrian national championship, and Auburn High’s had a number of teams that have won state championships,” Anders said.
“But we’ve never had this celebration before, and so I’m really proud of the kids on the team, and the coaches and the families for what they did, because all along the way they were representing our community.”