Ryan Wesley Pence, 22.

A Texas native, Ryan Pence was working toward a career in law enforcement.
Pence was killed with his fiancé Felicia Woodall in the area of Lee Road 38 during the March 3, 2019, tornado. He was 22.
Born Feb. 11, 1997, in Plano, Texas, Pence was an employee of the Eufaula Parks & Recreation Department.
He was completing his last year of his criminal justice degree. Pence anticipated becoming a police officer.
