Lieutenant Elliot Grace took in the holiday shopping crowd at the Tiger Town Target Tuesday, two days before Christmas, with four red envelopes hidden in his vest. He was looking for four lucky strangers to choose.
For the past five years, an anonymous Good Samaritan has donated money for the Opelika Police Department to stuff into Christmas cards and hand out to lucky citizens.
This was the first year Grace got to hand out cards, and he knew that he wanted them to go to people with kids. Seeing one woman standing in line with a bundle of things for young girls, Grace approaches her to get her attention.
Initially startled, Kelly Quirk calmed down when he handed her an envelope.
“I thought something had gone wrong,” she said, laughing. Quirk explained that her husband was deployed overseas and that she spent “more than she should’ve” to take her two daughters to visit him recently, so receiving the card was a pleasant surprise.
Continuing on to the store’s toy aisle, there were even more people browsing the shelves, looking for the toys on some special kids’ wishlists.
Seeing Tisha Preston and Brandon Frazier comparing two toys for a little girl, Grace introduces himself and hands the second envelope of the afternoon to them.
After opening the card, Preston gives Grace a hug as a thank you; Frazier shaking the lieutenant’s hand and expressing his gratitude.
The last two cards in Grace’s vest were handed off a grandfather trying to find the toys for his grandchildren, and a young couple shopping for their daughter.
Grace said being able to hand out the cards, to see the shock on people’s faces and then how thankful they were, was the best part.
“I just feel like it builds up a good rapport in the community,” Grace mused.
