The Lee County Humane Society hosted a “Pictures with Santa” event Sunday at the shelter. Pups that were adopted could come out to meet the jolly elf and have their picture taken next to a Christmas tree.
The Lee County Humane Society has a harder time with animals during the Christmas season. As most people do, volunteers like to spend time with their families and friends during the holidays.
Animals don’t want to be alone at Christmas either, so the Lee County Humane Society is making several pushes to get its pets adopted before the Dec. 25.
The “Pictures with Santa” is also a fundraiser for the society. Many people came by to drop off donations to the shelter. One woman brought a box of fuzzy blankets for the animals and it was her second trip of the day for donations.
Pictures with Santa “increases awareness in the community and again it’s just a fun fundraiser,” said Kim Raines, a volunteer with the Lee County Humane Society. “People enjoy it.”
The photos, which were $10 a person, help the shelter better accommodate its many dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
Additionally, children could paint ornaments for $15. The money raised goes into the adoption fund, Raines said.
People who adopted a pet on Saturday could pay to get their photo made, or bring their pets and children.
On its Facebook page, the Lee County Humane Society is advertising all of the different pets in the shelter that are looking for a long-time home.
Rose, a one-eyed cat, has been in the shelter for nearly half a year. Willadeen is a pup who has come to know the shelter as home, but would love a family for Christmas.
Two pups that were out with Santa on Saturday were residents of the Humane Society. Hamlet and Juno were excited to be surrounded by people, Santa and the sunny outdoors.
Mellow Mushroom also wanted to help support the adoption of pets for Christmas by sponsoring all adoptions Saturday.
“We want to empty the shelter for the holidays and for everyone to find their perfect home,” Raines said.
