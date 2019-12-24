Santa stood from his plush green chair as he saw a little boy walking over with a grin on his face.
Jack Scott, 5, was thrilled to see Santa in the Auburn Mall and ran over to talk to the jolly elf.
Dressed in a warm red coat, plaid vest and famous velvet hat, Santa bent down on one knee to talk to Jack.
Jack, who said he had already seen Santa once this year, was very talkative and the two struck up a conversation about Jack’s elf, Boxy, who lives in his home.
“Does Boxy get into mischief?” Santa asked. “… Do they get into the kitchen? Do they make a mess of the cereal?”
“Uh huh,” Jack said.
“I told them not to,” Santa said. “Santa scolded them: ‘Don’t you get into the kitchen and make a mess of the cereal.’”
Santa asked Jack what he should do about the naughty elves.
“How about we send them back to the North Pole and have them in time out?” Santa asked.
Jack agreed this was a good idea and said they should be kept until next weekend. Santa reminded Jack that Christmas would be over.
After some contemplation, Santa and Jack agreed they elves could stay.
Jack then told Santa what he wanted for Christmas: a trampoline.
Santa had several other visitors through the day, including 1-year-old Liam Hedden, who wasn’t so sure he liked the Christmas toy deliverer.
He reached for his grandmother and Santa gave him a little space. Finally, Santa and Liam’s family decided that maybe he would like to sit in Santa’s chair.
The boy’s tears dried as he sat in the oversized chair and Santa stood behind, smiling down at the boy.
There’s no doubt that Liam will make the nice list.
Chloe Selman, 5, ran up to Santa and smiled, holding her hands on the back of her head. Though she was shy, she was still excited to meet every child’s Christmas hero.
“What would you like Santa to bring for Christmas?” Santa asked.
“I don’t know yet,” Chloe smiled.
With a little help from her mom, Chloe told Santa what she wanted — an American Girl doll.
Santa offered Chloe a candy cane before she left.
“Gotta eat real food first,” Chloe said confidently. They agreed she could save it for later.
“I like that,” Santa said.
Santa had some visitors who were a little too young to speak yet. He said his youngest visitor this year was only 3 weeks old.
When Santa spends with children in the mall, he shows off the photo book of his reindeer. Included are the well-known reindeer like Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Rudolph, but also some lesser known reindeer like Olive or the babies of the flock.
“I have a lot of families that are repeats,” Santa said. “… This is season three here so I get to see the children grow up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.