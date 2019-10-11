The local community continues to rally behind the injured and fallen Auburn police officers and their families nearly five months after one Auburn officer was killed in the line of duty and others were injured.
Saturday, the community will come together for the Auburn Strong 5K race, which benefits the families of Auburn police Officers William Buechner, Webb Sistrunk, Evan Elliott and Justin Sanders, race organizer Chasity Pugh said.
Running in the race is a great way to get involved and show support for the Auburn Police Division, she said.
“Some people are leery of GoFundMes, or they don’t want to go to a concert or something like that,” she said. “But if you’re into fitness, or you want to run, this makes it a good chance to donate what you can.”
The event offers two options for runners, a 1-mile fun run and a 5K, which both begin in the parking lot outside All In CrossFit in Auburn.
The kickoff time for the 1-mile run is 8 a.m., and the 5K will begin about 8:30 a.m.
The beginningPugh began organizing the Auburn Strong 5K, along with All In CrossFit, Back the Badge Lee County and AORTA, soon after the May 19 shooting that left Buechner dead and Sistrunk and Elliott injured.
However, before the group went any further with the planning, Pugh sought out the blessing of someone closely tied to the shooting.
“Before we even started really planning this 5K, we wanted to get in touch with Mrs. Buechner, the fallen officer’s wife, and make sure that she was going to be OK with it,” Pugh said.
Mrs. Buechner gave the group her blessing and the planning kicked into high gear.
The supportSince the Feb. 15 shooting that left Sanders injured and the May 12 shooting, the community’s support for the Auburn Police Division has been shown in numerous ways.
The department is grateful for the support, its spokesman said.
“The outpouring of support from our local community and business, as well from those throughout the county, has made a very difficult time, a bit better for all involved,” Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said.
“This is yet another example of that continuous and ongoing support; It reminds us that we serve the best community in the country,” he said.
Since Pugh began organizing the event in June, she has received positive feedback and has more than 100 community members participating in the run.
“We have over 150 people signed up currently,” Pugh said Wednesday. “So it’ll be somewhere between 150 and 200 people.”
Pugh’s ultimate goal with the 5K is to show just how much the community cares about those involved.
“We just want to show Auburn police and the four families that have been affected that people care,” she said.
The run
Online registration has closed; however, runners can still sign up the day of the run. The cost of the 1-mile fun run is $25 while the 5K is $40.
Runners who signed up on or before Oct. 1 are guaranteed a T-shirt. However, due to the high volume of runners who signed up after Oct. 1, not every person who did sign up after that date will get a T-shirt, Pugh said.
All of the proceeds raised during the race, except for about $140 to cover costs, will be divided among the four families of the Auburn police officers, Pugh said.
All other items, such as the finish-line venue, T-shirts and runner refreshments, were either donated by a sponsor or by one of the 15 vendors who are participating in the event, said Pugh.
Registration Saturday will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 8 a.m.
All In CrossFit is at 1747 Ogletree Road, Auburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.