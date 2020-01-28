An Opelika community activist will take his concerns over the use of black masks in a middle school program to the city’s school board Tuesday.
Oscar Penn already has spoken with Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors about Opelika Middle School’s December assembly for students who maintained good behavior in the fall semester. They were treated to a robotics demonstration, a tug-of-war competition, step routines and more.
One student skit, screened by teachers, featured a group of girls who started to perform and was interrupted by a group of boys in black masks — the boys and girls were copying a scene from “The Purge,” a popular film series.
Penn, who heads the Concerned Citizens of Opelika group, said students and parents reached out to him after the program, troubled by use of the black masks.
He said he doesn’t believe there was any racist intent from anyone involved, but he has told Neighbors and others that teachers and administrators should have recognized that the masks looked akin to blackface.
“When an incident such as that, with blackface masks on — shoe polish or not — it’s degrading to my community,” Penn told the Opelika-Auburn News earlier this month. “Even if the children were unaware, you’re not going to tell me … not one adult or one teacher didn’t have a chilling feeling when those kids came out with those black masks on.”
Penn asked Neighbors to stage a schoolwide assembly to address the issue head-on and explain the fraught history around blackface and how some students of color could have misconstrued the intent of the skit.
Neighbors declined Penn’s request. His office later issued a statement, laying out the background to the incident.
“Since ‘The Purge’ movie involved masks, the boys wore black-plastic Halloween masks. The color of the masks was not discussed prior to purchasing them. The students just planned to wear masks.
“After talking with the students involved, we do not believe that the masks were worn to upset or offend anyone. In their opinion, it was part of ‘The Purge’ costume,” the statement read, in part.
The superintendent’s statement goes on in effort to assure the public that teachers and administrators were not dismissing the concerns expressed by Penn.
“However, we want to be sensitive to anyone that felt uncomfortable with the students wearing the masks. At this point, we will be evaluating our policies regarding voluntary student performances to ensure that all content is appropriate and approved prior to the event,” it said.
Penn is scheduled to address the matter Tuesday at the school board’s 4 p.m. meeting at its office at 300 Simmons St.
