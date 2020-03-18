Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the decision to close all public schools in the state due to the coronavirus, COVID-19.
This decision will not only affect classwork, however, but the food children receive during the day.
Opelika and Auburn schools are coming up with ways to make sure children do not go unfed during the school closures.
Beginning March 23, Opelika City Schools will serve lunch to local students in light of school closings due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Children under 18 can pick up a sack lunch from Carver Primary School and Opelika High School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The lunches are free for students regardless of which school they attend and no paperwork is required.
The schools will only serve as a pick up location for the lunches and meals are not to be eaten on site. Children must be present in order to receive their meal and one lunch will be provided per child.
Carver Primary School is located at 307 Carver Ave. Opelika High School is located at 1700 Bulldog Pkwy., across from Southern Union State Community College.
Auburn City Schools will partner with the Auburn Dream Center to provide food to students.
The Auburn Dream Center is an agency of Church of the Highlands. The dream center has 19 ‘serve teams’ that community members can join.
"In partnership with the Auburn Dream Center and with the generous support of our community, Auburn City Schools is assisting with the provision of family meal boxes to those in need," ACS Superintendent Cristen Herring has announced.
Arrangements have been made using an online reservation system. Many ACS families received correspondence Monday from Dr. Ashley Powell, Director of Child Nutrition. Respondents have scheduled a pickup time on Friday, March 20. Families will receive a combination of ready-to-eat items and products that may be prepared at home.
