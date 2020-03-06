The climate is changing, it is human caused, the impacts are serious and it’s time to act, according to Katharine Hayhoe, a Christian and a climate scientist.
Hayhoe recently expounded on “Faith, Climate Change and Our Culture” at the Auburn University Hotel and Dixon Conference Center as a part of Auburn University’s Office of Sustainability’s Sustainability Speaker Series.
Office director Mike Kensler said they had been preparing the event — an opportunity to bring experts to Auburn to discuss sustainability and the world — for nearly a year.
“Sustainability right off the bat is about people, in a fair, just and equitable way,” Kensler said.
Martin Medina, an associate professor in geosciences at Auburn University, learned about Hayhoe, a professor at Texas Tech University, while watching a documentary. He said he was fascinated by someone who could join faith and climate science together and invited her to Auburn University to speak.
“How could a scientist, and also a political Christian, reconcile these seemingly opposing views of our existence and existence of the universe, something that philosophers have been trying to do for ages?” Medina said.
Science vs. faith
Hayhoe opened her discussion by polling the audience: Do you believe in climate change?
All but 2 percent of the audience said they did — 1 percent said no and the last percent said it was no one’s business.
“Well, I have to admit, that was a little bit of a trick question, because if you ask me my answer to it, my answer would actually be no,” Hayhoe said.
“You might say: ‘Hang on a second, here. I thought you were a climate scientist?’ I am. ‘I thought we were going to talk about climate change?’ We are. So why would I say that I don’t believe in it?”
Hayhoe gave the definitions of both science and faith.
Climate change, she said, is often perceived as a religion.
“Framing it as a religion, when most of us have a belief that we’re OK with, the vast majority of us, over 70 percent in the U.S., over 80 percent worldwide, belong to some faith tradition, we’re not looking for a new one,” Hayhoe said.
“So framing climate change as a religion is a way to actually get a lot people to reject it.”
Climate change real
Hayhoe provided four points in her lecture that science can prove, the first of which is that the climate is changing.
People often say that the climate can’t be changing because they see snow or cold winters, she said.
People’s brains remember weather, she said, specific events or days in their life that were dominated by weather. Audience members recalled weather events such as Hurricane Andrew or the “Snowpocalypse.”
However, the climate is different from weather, she said. People are not built to remember climate because it is the span of weather over 20 to 30 years.
“For your brain to be able to remember climate, you would have to remember the temperature on every day of the year, for at least 20 years in a row, and you have to be able to add that all up in your head and contemplate the average in the trend,” Hayhoe said.
The climate data over the last several decades do show change, she said: The Earth is getting hotter.
Humans cause climate change
The massive changes in climate change can be traced back to the industrial revolution, Hayhoe said.
“The Industrial Revolution was powered by digging up and burning coal and gas and oil,” she said.
The Earth has a protective layer that is used to trap gases and keep the planet 60 degrees warmer, Hayhoe said.
“By digging up and burning coal and gas and oil, we are wrapping an extra blanket around the planet,” she said.
Impacts are serious
Hayhoe explained that there are complications and results all around the world, but that they hit close to home, too.
Rainfall has increased by 58 percent in Alabama, heat waves have gone up and cold waves have gone down, Hayhoe said. And the sea levels have risen, which means that hurricanes are more dangerous, too.
“(Hurricanes) are not getting more frequent, but they are getting more dangerous,” she said. “Because hurricanes are a unique type of storm that get their energy from one place: the ocean.”
With more heat in the ocean, the hurricane is able to draw more energy, Hayhoe said. Current events show implications in other places, the California fires or the Australia fires.
How faith factors in
“Rather than being a barrier, our faith actually explains why we care,” Hayhoe said. “In Genesis 1, the first book the Bible, first chapter of the Bible, it says that God made human beings in his image, for a reason. And the reason is no mystery: to be responsible for every living thing that moves on the face of the Earth.”
Hayhoe said that Christians are stewards of the Earth that God gave and should take care of both the planet and the people on it.
“Today we have almost 8 billion people in the world,” she said. “And the reason why our life expectancy in the West, primarily, has jumped from 40 years to 80 years in just 200 years, the No. 1 reason, is the Industrial Revolution.”
While that life expectancy increased dramatically, poorer countries are still suffering, Hayhoe said.
Many may argue, she said, that by continuing to mine fossil fuels in poorer countries, they are able to move forward — a moral obligation is fulfilled.
Hayhoe said Africa only has 6 percent of fossil-fuel resources.
Poorer countries are vulnerable, and continued extraction will hurt them first. Biblically, then, a Christian’s responsibility is to have compassion, she said.
Hayhoe encouraged people to act individually and talk with other people about climate change.
“It looks like what our communities are doing, whether it’s putting solar panels on a 1,000-year-old church in England,” she said. “Whether it’s a church group right here in Alabama that wants to end the solar tax. … Whether it’s what companies are doing, powering themselves with clean energy.”
Read more about Hayhoe at www.katharine hayhoe.com/wp201.
