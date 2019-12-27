Screen time: how to keep kids safe online

Technology has grown in both capability and user-friendliness over the last decade, and it’s the children who seem to be keeping up with changes better than their parents.
Opelika City School’s Technology Director Stacy Royster equated giving a child their first device to getting their driver’s license.
“We spend a whole year prepping kids to drive on the road,” she said, “but we give them the whole world in a little device and we never spend that year or two training them, to teach them.”
Integrated worldThey have tablets or smartphones of their own. These devices are integrated into classrooms and the home, with virtual assistants like the Amazon Alexa, social media and having apps for everything imaginable.
Tablets, phones and personal computers are common big-ticket gift items for the holidays. Royster explained that many parents struggle with making sure that their children are staying safe online and behaving appropriately, because kids grow and adapt to change faster than their parents.
The Child Internet Protection Act created in 2000 requires schools to teach children how to be safe and responsible “digital citizens.” Schools also have to filter all inbound and outbound content on their system’s network for anything that could be considered harmful to a child’s psyche.
“It’s scary that you have to talk to your kids about these things, but that’s what’s going to happen (when) you give them the whole wide world in that device,” she said.
Parental controls
“Out of the box, these devices are for adults,” Royster said. “They’re not set up for children, but yet we’re putting them into children’s hands.”
There are monitoring applications that parents can put on devices, with mobile service providers having service plans specifically for children where parents set restrictions for what they see as well as time limits.
Royster said parents should never give a new device to their child straight out of the box, and that they should look into the various parental-control options to find the one they feel is best.
“We’re in that generational gap where we’re either moving toward the trend or very resistant of it,” she said. “Because a lot of people hear the horror stories out there and just don’t want their kids to do anything with it.”
Parental controls can limit a child’s screen time and require parent approval when attempting to download an app.
Make a pactRoyster recommends that parents getting ready to give their child their first personal device make a pact with them and discuss how they’re expected to use it, as well as what their restrictions are. This shows that the parent cares about what their child does and that they want them to be safe and smart with it.
“Know what your values are as a family and communicate those sentiments to your child,” she said, adding that it’s important to establish those boundaries early on.
Things to emphasize include not giving out personal information and only accepting friend requests from people they know. If there’s ever a situation where someone online says or does something harmful to your child, they should also know to tell an adult.
With the anonymity of being online making cyberbullying seem easy and harmless, Royster also said that it’s important to show your children the positive sides of the internet and social media.
“They want everyone to like them and be nice to them, but to think that one of their friends would hurt them online is a concept that they (can’t) wrap their heads around,” she said.
CommunicateLastly, it’s important to talk to your children and be open about the pros and cons of the internet and the way they use their device. Parents should educate themselves on apps, games and social media sites their child is interested in or has an account for.
Doing so with your child encourages them to be open and explain what they like about the app or site, while also getting you up to speed on what they’re into and what they’re putting online. From there, it’s easier to figure out how to ensure your child and their information stay safe and secure.
“There is no substitute — I don’t care what plan, what product you buy,” Royster said. “There is no substitution for good communication between a parent and a child when it comes to their use of the internet.”
