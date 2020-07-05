Auburn and Opelika are working to bridge the gaps in race relations and “Become the Beloved Community.”
Auburn University’s “Becoming the Beloved Community” has been in the works for about two years and is the joint effort of three university professors: Joan Harrell, Nan Fairley and Julie Bennett.
Although the initiative is through Auburn University and includes many student classes, the effort is also for the community as a whole.
150 participateBecoming the Beloved Community met in September 2019 with community leaders and members of the public and hoped to meet again in April. Due to the pandemic, this was not possible.
Instead, a virtual event was held Tuesday night with over 150 local community members gathering by Zoom to ask the hard questions.
“‘Becoming the Beloved Community’ is a phrase that was popularized in the 20th century by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a little more than 50 years ago,” Harrell said. “Dr. King spoke to the nation and said, ‘I want to work, I want all of us to work together to become the Beloved Community. A society based on justice, equal opportunity and love of one’s fellow human beings.”
Harrell asked if people do love one another and said that Tuesday’s virtual event would give people an opportunity to share their stories and learn why some people are saying “Black Lives Matter.”
“We want you to critically think, ‘What does it mean? Why is a person who looks like Joan Harrell protesting in the streets?’” she said.
Invited speakers included religious leaders from the community, political figures, professors and those with strong family ties to Auburn.
“Tonight we’re going to listen to the voices who represent the intersectionality of race, faith, whether you believe in a faith or if you believe in the concept of love, education and community,” Harrell said.
A conversationTerrance Vickerstaff opened the conversation. Vickerstaff’s family has lived in Auburn for generations, but the history is not pretty. His ancestors were enslaved Africans in Auburn.
“I have the unique opportunity to represent a group that is at the very fabric and foundation of the community that we’re talking about, Auburn, Ala.,” he said. “Not just any family, but families that have been in Auburn, Ala., before there was an Auburn, Ala.”
When Vickerstaff’s family arrived in the area of Auburn about 185 years ago, they came from Harris County, Ga., as enslaved people.
“My grandmother’s family, enslaved to that of Judge John Jackson Harper, our city’s founder,” he said. “My grandmother’s family, enslaved to that of Col. Nathaniel Jackson Stock, his half brother.”
Vickerstaff listed three more branches of his family enslaved to Auburn men and women, including James Ferguson Dowdell, president of East Alabama Male College, which would go on to be known as Auburn University.
“In my DNA is the blood, the sweat and the tears that went into building this place that we call Auburn, the Pride Of The Plains, and I implore each of you on this evening to listen as my ancestors speak, to listen to me as I speak for current generations, but listen to all those that are gathered on this evening, for those that we’re preparing the community for: our future,” Vickerstaff said.
“Because so much has been paid and the price has been paid with my ancestors’ very lives.”
One AuburnAuburn Mayor Ron Anders took his speaking time to share the city’s newest proclamation: One Auburn.
“One of the definitions of ‘one’ in Merriam-Webster is being of agreement or union,” Anders said. “And it’s time for Auburn to be in agreement, in union. And to be in agreement, in union, we’ve got to have difficult conversations, and we need safe places to have those difficult conversations.”
One Auburn will have five steps for the city: One Recognition, One Read, One Conversation, One Meeting, One Project.
More information on the project can be found on the city’s website: news.auburnalabama.org.
“I’ve patted myself on the back because I’ve never considered myself to be a part of the problem, but I certainly was too comfortable, and I wasn’t part of the solution,” Anders said.
Opelika’s inputOpelika Mayor Gary Fuller was represented by Dozier Smith T, Ward 3 on Opelika’s City Council.
“The key right now is to listen,” he said. “To listen to all that everyone has to say that didn’t grow up like I did, that doesn’t look like me and I think that’s what we all need to do, is to listen.”
Dean Joe Aistrup from the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University spoke about the role of education in race relations.
“I have to admit to you, of all the incidents that have been happening over the course of the last few months, the incident involving Ahmaud Arbery was the one that really bothered me the most,” Aistrup said. “Ahmaud Arbery harkens back to some really bad years in American history.
“For the 100 years after the Civil War, Blacks across the South, in fact, across the United States faced lynchings and beatings and killings for just no reason whatsoever other than the fact they may have looked at whites the wrong way.”
Aistrup said that Arbery’s case has parallels to those in history, such as Emmett Till’s. Till was murdered without reason, as was Arbery, Aistrup said.
“In 2020, we see parallels to 1955, and don’t you find that disturbing,” Aistrup said. “I do, I find that distributing. And so what that really requires is exactly what we’re doing tonight, we’re having the hard conversations.
“And so when I think about the role of education, I think of what Dr. Joan Harrell has organized here and I think that what she’s doing is exactly the prescription for addressing this situation in today’s society.”
Students participateThere were also students who spoke Tuesday night, including Ashley Brown and Olivia Nichols, the founders of the Lee County Remembrance Project.
“It is a volunteer-based, community-driven initiative that is working to acknowledge and also reconcile racial terror, violence and trauma that occurred in Lee County,” Brown said.
The Lee County Remembrance Project hopes to place a historical marker in the Opelika Square to the four men lynched in Lee County.
Solomon Balaam-Reed, a representative of the Auburn Students and Community for Change and a student at Montevallo, also spoke and shared news of the organization and an upcoming protest.
Auburn Students and Community for Change is a recently formed organization that has already held a protest at Toomer’s Corner.
“I love this town, but I think there’s this notion sometimes that we’ve made it when it comes to racial justice, but that’s not really true,” Balaam-Reed said.
He encouraged anyone to approach the Auburn Students and Community for Change with experience or advice. He said that since many members are college-aged, they welcome any experience.
He also encouraged these same people, however, to listen to the college students.
“We all, no matter the age, no matter our race, no matter our gender, no matter our sexual orientation, we live in Auburn, this is our community, and we want this community to be the best possible,” he said.
Multiple religious leaders in Auburn shared prayers in their own languages or thoughts by their religious viewpoint, including Tripp Martin from Auburn First Baptist Church; Susan Youngblood fom Beth Shalom of Auburn; Audrey Rodgers from Tuskegee, representing the Wesley Foundation; Kathy Wolf Reed from the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn; and Clifford Jones of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church of Opelika.
After the discussion, Zoom chat participants were broken into virtual groups of about 10 to discuss their thoughts, ideas and ways to make change in Lee County.
Harrell challenged each group to find one doable way to address change in the community that could be enacted by the fall.
Each group came back and offered a solution or project the community can work on for the fall.
Group 1 proposed supporting the Lee County Remembrance Project and writing the Opelika Council letters in support of a historical monument.
Many groups wanted to see the community have more discussions and dialogues or even training on the sensitive topics.
Group 4, for instance, proposed another Zoom call after group members had read or watched “Just Mercy” and “I Am Not Your Negro.”
Looking aheadOther suggestions by groups included people keeping journals and addressing personal bias, looking at how to get hurtful holidays off calendars and educating the younger population of Lee County.
“Becoming the Beloved Community” will meet again July 23.
“We must do this work and we are serious about this,” Harrell said. “This is not a time to get on the 15-minute social-justice bandwagon. People are dying.”
