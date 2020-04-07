Editor’s note: This is another in a series of profile stories spotlighting members of our community and how they are facing the coronavirus crisis.
As more businesses and restaurants close their doors to control the spread of COVID-19, Sarah and Taylor Gill have been taking things day by day.
The couple owns Mama Mocha’s Emporium, and Bodega, in Auburn and Opelika, respectively.
In keeping up with the news surrounding the virus, they began making changes in the daily operations of both locations before the state began imposing restrictions. The first difficult decision was letting a group of roasters know that they couldn’t come into work because they’d attended a large art show out of state the weekend of March 14.
“We went into both [locations], cleaned everything and reworked the whole layout,” Sarah said. “The only point of contact [between baristas and customers] is to place the card into the reader and then take it out.”
Then came another tough call: temporarily closing the Bodega location.
Emphasizing how they can’t leave “any room for error,” they’re only allowing deliveries to be made for coffee beans and opting to source locally other ingredients for drinks.
A costly decision, with the milk from local farmers costing three times more than their previous supplier, but worth it, Sarah said.
“Right now we’re a safe place to secure beer, coffee and drinks,” she said. “We’re not trying to get people to leave their homes, but we do supply things for their home.”
Mama Mocha’s has since been strictly filling online and to-go orders and only accepting card payments. To eliminate the need for deliveries, Sarah and Taylor are experimenting with ways to get the most out of all the ingredients they have.
“I think we’ll make it with whatever we have,” she said. “I’m really trying to go into this and be as self-sufficient as possible.”
The Gills have also been attentive to the concerns and needs of their staff, particularly with their health. As the community began making preparations for self-quarantining, the couple gave their 12 employees the option to temporarily step away from their roles if they didn’t feel comfortable working.
Eight opted to do so.
When they aren’t in the shop, the Gills are also self-quarantining at home with their young son.
“It’s really taxing on us mentally, emotionally, physically,” Sarah admitted. “It’s really hard to have a day where we don’t talk about what’s going on.”
With their son’s daycare center being closed, the family spends the time that they have together outside in their garden; grateful to have some time together.
“I think that people should first take care of themselves and be realistic of what they need emotionally, mentally and physically,” Sarah said.
As stressful as things have been, both Sarah and Taylor have surprised themselves with how well they’ve been able to adapt to the changes.
She jokes that she’s using parts of her brain that she’s never used before.
Understanding that there are some families in the community that may be struggling right now, the Gills were also looking for a way to give back. A goal they set for the year was to feed people, if only to simply give someone in need a meal or bring people together.
With the assistance of members of her church, the Gills set up a Little Free Pantry outside of their Opelika location and began stocking it with nonperishable food. This way, anyone in the area who needs food will have access to it, no questions asked.
“That way they can always know they’ll have something if they need it,” Sarah said.
“Everyone is literally doing the best that they think they can do. If you think you can help someone, do it.”
When the Gills wake up in the morning to begin their day, the first thing she does pray and meditate over bible verses. It’s this daily routine, she said, that has gotten her through the past few weeks.
“The world is very uncertain right now and it’s important to me to be somebody that preaches love, especially with my business and my employees,” she said. “They’re my family.”
