police lights

police lights

 O-A file art

Traffic on southbound Interstate 85 was shut down overnight after two tractor-trailers collided early Tuesday evening near Shorter.

Alabama state troopers and Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News that both southbound lanes reopened Wednesday morning at mile marker 19.

Brunson said one of the tractor-trailers headed northbound jumped the median and hit the second head-on. He confirmed both drivers were transported to local hospitals, but there was no word on their medical conditions as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic was rerouted onto US 80 at Exit 22 during the shutdown, which began just after 5 p.m. Tuesday and lasted up 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments