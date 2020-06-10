Traffic on southbound Interstate 85 was shut down overnight after two tractor-trailers collided early Tuesday evening near Shorter.
Alabama state troopers and Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News that both southbound lanes reopened Wednesday morning at mile marker 19.
Brunson said one of the tractor-trailers headed northbound jumped the median and hit the second head-on. He confirmed both drivers were transported to local hospitals, but there was no word on their medical conditions as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic was rerouted onto US 80 at Exit 22 during the shutdown, which began just after 5 p.m. Tuesday and lasted up 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.