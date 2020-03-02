Voters across Lee County will flock to the Frank Brown Recreation Center, the Clarion Inn on South College Street, Loachapoka’s Town Hall and other polling sites Tuesday.
The polls will welcome voters starting at 7 a.m. The Republican and Democratic primary presidential candidates, along with delegates, Republican U.S. senators and the statewide Amendment 1, are on Tuesday’s ballot.
Changes to Voting Day
Although most Lee County polling places will remain the same as they have in years past, some polling locations will be changed.
Loachapoka’s polling site will move from the community center to Town Hall, said Lee County Probate Judge Bill English. Signs will be posted at each location to remind voters.
Additionally, Providence Baptist Church will not be a polling location due to the March 3 tornado memorial events Tuesday. Voting will take place across the street, English said.
Although the Frank Brown Recreation Center is under construction, it will still be used as a polling location, he said.
Tuesday preparation
Lee County residents who plan to vote Tuesday should make sure they are registered, English said. Also, they should arrive at their polling place with an identification card such as a driver’s license.
Voters must let the poll worker know which party they will be voting for in order to receive their ballot, English said.
“This is the party primary,” he said. “You have to tell us what party you want to vote in.”
That’s because each ballot is different. Those who refuse to reveal their party can receive a ballot that will only include statewide Amendment 1, he said.
“I use this analogy: If you’re picking football players for Auburn, you’re going to pick the best players,” English said regarding party preference. “If we let you pick ’Bama’s players, you’re going to pick their worst players.”
Polling will close at 7 p.m.
Results come in after each polling location’s numbers are added, English said.
Amendment 1
Amendment 1 has been the discussion of local and state groups for months leading up to the primary election.
The amendment would change way the school board membership is decided, from elected to appointed. Alabama’s governor would appoint members to the State Board of Education if the amendment passes.
Additionally, according to the written amendment, the title of state superintendent of education would be changed to secretary of elementary and secondary education.
English said the “yes” and “no” options may confuse voters, however.
“Here’s the confusing thing,” he said. “A yes vote says change it, and a no vote says leave it like it is. And that’s not necessarily the way everybody’s thinking.”
Local office election
Lee County will have one local office seat on the primary ballots: the Lee County Commission’s District 1 seat.
The seat is held by Sheila Eckman, who is not seeking re-election, but two candidates are on the Republican ballot: F.D. “Butch” Brock and Doug Cannon.
The Democratic primary ballot does not have a District 1 choice listed, but the party can slate a candidate later to run against either Brock or Cannon in the general election in November.
Turnout?
English said he expects approximately 35-40 percent of Lee County voters to turn out Tuesday, which is a higher number than in the past.
English looked over a spreadsheet showing the percentage turnouts back to 1988 for both primary and general elections.
Overall, the percentage of registered county voters has increased by 37 percent to 116,928 over the last six years, he said.
The biggest voter increase is in Farmville, which had an increase of registered voters of 124 percent over the last six years.
“I’m predicting somewhere between 35 and 40, Tuesday,” English said, “partly because, this time, both parties have an important race on their primary ballot. Democrats have a bunch of choices for president. Republicans have a bunch of choices for U.S. senator. And so both parties are going to draw a little bit more.”
The turnout for the 2008 general election was more than 60 percent, he said.
“2008 was our biggest ever,” English said. “Obama’s first presidential run was the best turnout we’ve had.”
English said he expects a percentage between the high 50s and low 60s for Lee County’s November presidential election.
