Sheila Creech, 59.

Sheila Creech was a LaGrange, Georgia, native, but became an Beauregard resident by chance.
Creech was killed in the March 3, 2019, tornado, in the area of Lee Road 38 at the age of 59. She was killed alongside her fiancé Marshall Grimes and her soon-to-be step daughter’s best friend Taylor Thornton.
Born Nov. 2, 1959, Creech was a Hurricane Michael evacuee and was living with Grimes at the time of the storm.
