The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has a policy of clean-shaven officers, but Sheriff Jay Jones allowing exemptions this month for a good cause.
Jones’ deputies are doing No-Shave November to raise money for the Tallapoosa Girl’s Ranch and the Food Bank of East Alabama.
The sheriff said that for the men to participate, each must first raise $30 for the food bank and ranch before they can ditch the razors; however, they are encouraged to continue raising money.
“We’re encouraging them to do whatever they can,” Jones said. “And then it’s all, they enjoy it, it gives them a little bit of a break from the routine.”
No Shave November had already raised approximately $1,800 in its first eight day, Jones said.
Lt. Jason Black paid the $30 fee to let his beard grow out.
“Not only is it a good faith effort to help people in general but these two organizations are more local to our community,” Black said. “ … We’ve got people here in our own backyard that need help as well and it just kind of helps to know that your money, your resources are going locally.”
The men in the office love the fundraiser so much that they decided they wanted to continue No Shave November into Do It Again December’ said the clean shaven Jones.
For Do It Again December, deputies can keep a neat beard or mustache if they are willing to continue raising funds for good causes.
“We’ve had a relationship with (the Girl’s Ranch) for many years, we try to (give) consistent assistance to them in whatever way we can provide it,” he said.
Martha Henk, director of the Food Bank of East Alabama, said that she was not aware of the fundraiser, but support from the sheriff’s office and other organizations keeps the nonprofit on its feet.
“Due to the constant need that they have in regard to helping to provide meals and food stuff to the food insecure in our area, they certainly were deserving of our support,” Jones said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.