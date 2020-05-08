police lights

The overnight shooting of an Auburn child is being called accidental by city police.

The shooting happened in the Bedell Village Apartments on the city's north side off Donahue Drive late Thursday, according to Auburn police.

Assistant Chief Scott Mingus said the victim was flown to Childrens Hospital in Birmingham to be treated for non-life threatening injuries; however, he declined to provide further details about the incident.

"It was an accident," Mingus told the Opelika-Auburn News. No charges are pending at this time.

