The overnight shooting of an Auburn child is being called accidental by city police.
The shooting happened in the Bedell Village Apartments on the city's north side off Donahue Drive late Thursday, according to Auburn police.
Assistant Chief Scott Mingus said the victim was flown to Childrens Hospital in Birmingham to be treated for non-life threatening injuries; however, he declined to provide further details about the incident.
"It was an accident," Mingus told the Opelika-Auburn News. No charges are pending at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.