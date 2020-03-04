Lee County Humane Society (LCHS) will host Shrimpin’ for the Shelter, a low country boil fundraiser March 19 at Auburn Oaks Farm with the goal of raising $50,000.
The fundraiser is intended to help the LCHS shelter expand to include a new adoption center, as part of the society’s battle against pet overpopulation in Lee County, said Sidney Hancock, the society’s outreach coordinator.
“Along with a low country boil prepared by Yum Yum’s and live entertainment provided by Blane Rudd, Shrimpin’ for the Shelter will also feature a silent auction,” according to Hancock.
The auction will include signed sports memorabilia, spa and exercise packages, art, restaurant certificates, festival tickets and more.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders will also address the event attendees.
The event is sponsored by Adams Beverages, Auburn Oaks, Prestige Properties, Yum Yum’s and the Woltosz Family, but there are sponsorship opportunities remaining.
Tickets and tables for Shrimpin’ for the Shelter are available for purchase.
For more information about tickets, sponsorships or to contribute to the silent auction, visit https://www.leecountyhumane.org/silent-auction or email outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org.
