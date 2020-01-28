An orchestra concert scheduled for Wednesday night in Opelika has been cancelled.
The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra, scheduled to perform for East Alabama Arts Wednesday, has cancelled its local appearance at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts due to visa problems.
According to Philip Preston of East Alabama Arts, U.S. immigration officials have denied entry to the symphony, which is made up of 81 musicians. No reasons were given by tour organizers, but they did say they hope to salvage some of the later dates on the tour.
As for East Alabama Arts, group members are deciding how to proceed.
"We will organize another event at a later date," said Preston.
The next event on the East Alabama Arts scheduled is Drum TAO, percussionists who perform an ancient style of Japanese drumming. The performance the Opelika center is set for Monday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.eastalabamaarts.org.
